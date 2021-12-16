 Skip to main content
Texas A&M basetball team to host First Pitch Banquet on Feb. 5
Texas A&M basetball team to host First Pitch Banquet on Feb. 5

The Texas A&M baseball team will host its First Pitch Banquet on Feb. 5 as part of its alumni weekend. Former A&M players A.J. Minter and Brooks Raley, who competed in this year’s World Series, will take part in a Q&A session as part of the event.

Individual tickets and tables of 10 are available online at https://bit.ly/3oG7haW. Sponsorship is available for tables which includes premier seating and a sponsor gift. Fans may also sponsor a coach or player, but sponsorship does not commit a team member to a table.

The banquet will include a cocktail reception at 6:15 p.m. with the main itinerary starting at 7 p.m.

The team will hold its Maroon & White Scrimmage at Blue Bell Park earlier in the day. The start time for the scrimmage will be announced at a later date.

