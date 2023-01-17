 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M basetball team to face Rice instead of Michigan at Shriners College Classic in March

The Texas A&M baseball team had its schedule at the Shriners Children’s College Classic altered Tuesday. A&M will continue to face Louisville at 7 p.m. March 3 then will play Rice at 7 p.m. March 4 and Texas Tech at 7 p.m. March 5. The Aggies originally were set to face Louisville, Texas Tech and Michigan at the tournament in Houston.

