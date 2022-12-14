The second annual Texas A&M Baseball Women’s Clinic is set for 7 p.m. Jan. 26 in Room 299 at the Student Rec Center. Tickets to the event are $50 and available online at https://bit.ly/3HmRAiu. The event will include dinner and a chance to meet the A&M coaching staff with a question-and-answer session to learn more about baseball.
Texas A&M Baseball Women’s Clinic set for Jan 26
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
