Texas A&M baseball team's starting rotation getting shakeup for road trip to Georgia

Changes are afoot for the Texas A&M baseball team’s starting rotation as the Aggies (20-12) travel to No. 10 Georgia (25-8) for a three-game Southeastern Conference series beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday at Foley Field in Athens, Georgia.

A&M freshman left-hander Ryan Prager will move to the bullpen, opening up a void for head coach Jim Schlossnagle to fill. Right-handers Nathan Dettmer and Micah Dallas will continue to bookend the series, Schlossnagle said, but he will need a starter for Game 2 of the series.

In eight starts this season, Prager is 0-1 with a 5.45 ERA in 33 innings. He’s allowed 23 runs (20 earned) on 31 hits and 13 walks with 32 strikeouts with opponents batting .250 against him.

Prager still has a future as a starter, Schlossnagle said, but will be utilized in specific situations out of the bullpen to help build his confidence. It’s a strategy Schlossnagle has used in the past to develop young starters.

“He’s super intelligent,” Schlossnagle said. “Very, very good pitcher. But sometimes [young pitchers] are not as aggressive in the strike zone as they need to be, because they’re trying to manipulate the whole game vs. attacking each pitch. ... On some of the teams I’ve coached in the past, we’ve had some success in taking some pressure off and giving a chance to pitch him in the right spot. Give him a chance to be aggressive in that inning or two, and you put him back in the rotation, and he’s learned something.”

Freshman Chris Cortez, graduate transfer Jacob Palisch and sophomore Will Johnston are the top options to replace Prager in A&M’s weekend starting rotation, Schlossnagle said.

Cortez showed off an improved slider in an extended outing against Kentucky last Saturday. Curious if Cortez could be in the running for a starting position, Schlossnagle let the power pitcher stay in the 7-3 loss for 4 2/3 innings to see how he would handle multiple times through the batting order. Cortez didn’t allow a run on three hits, while striking out six.

Cortez (4-1, 2.84 ERA) said he started in high school and would like to do it again if asked.

“The breaking ball was always good in the bullpen,” Schlossnagle said. “It was always good, even in his warmups, but he had, I think, a mental block of trusting it. You play high school baseball and you throw 96 or 97 mph. Unless someone is forcing you to do it, you’re probably not throwing too many change-ups or breaking balls.”

Palisch (3-3, 4.18 ERA) sits behind only Cortez in innings pitch out of A&M’s bullpen, throwing 23 2/3. He hasn’t allowed a run in his last five outings that span six innings, making the decision to pull him out of the bullpen a tough one, Schlossnagle said.

Palisch relies on a hard-breaking slider as a strikeout pitch out of the bullpen but knows the usefulness of a strong secondary pitch when it comes to starting.

“I’ve learned how to pitch off my slider, whether that’s using it to get ahead and then attack with the fastball late or whichever way I need to,” Palisch said. “It’s just having that confidence that I can put it wherever I need to and do what I need to do based on the situation.”

Left-hander Johnston (0-1, 4.86 ERA) has taken over the midweek starting role the last two weeks after Khristian Curtis suffered a season-ending injury to his throwing arm.

Johnson allowed a run on a hit and two walks in two innings against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday. He threw 37 pitches, which would make starting Friday a somewhat difficult turnaround this week on short rest, Schlossnagle said, adding that he wants his second starter to most consistently find the strike zone with different pitches.

“The difference as a starter in college baseball these days is people get to prepare for you differently [with video scouting],” he said. “So that’s why you have to have all these pitches, because they’re going to know the things he does well and things he’s still learning.”

• NOTES — Game 2 of the series will be at 5 p.m. Friday with Game 3 at 3 p.m. Saturday. ... Georgia is in second place in the SEC East, while A&M is fifth in the SEC West.

