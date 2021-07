Texas A&M sophomore outfielder Logan Britt will return to play for the Aggies next season, he announced on social media Thursday. Britt had entered the NCAA transfer portal at the beginning of June.

Britt hit .270 for the Aggies in 49 games, making 35 starts last season. He led the team in triples with three and finished second in stolen bases with 10. He also drove in 20 runs, hit five home runs and scored 25 runs.