If baseball teams had a 10th man, Kaeden Kent would be Texas A&M’s.

Kent earned his 18th start of the season and first since March 24 on Wednesday and made the most of the opportunity in the Aggies’ 13-3, seven-inning win over Prairie View A&M at Blue Bell Park.

With a cluster of veteran players ahead of him on the depth chart, Kent hasn’t quite cracked the starting lineup, but he’s been too good to leave on the bench, head coach Jim Schlossnagle said.

The son of former major leaguer Jeff Kent tied his career high in RBIs with four on Wednesday, including two on his first career home run in the bottom of the fourth.

“He has a bright future for us,” Schlossnagle said. “He’s kind of the 10th position player. He can do a lot of things on the field. With [JD] Gregson down, he’s our emergency catcher, so we need to try and get him in the game as often as we can.”

Beyond one at-bat against Missouri on Sunday, Kent had not played a significant role since the Aggies’ March 28 loss to Texas. The majority of his starts came early in the season when senior outfielder Brett Minnich was sidelined with a fractured hand.

Kent took the field Wednesday while fellow freshman Jace LaViolette rested. The Aggies’ utility man entered the game with a .250 batting average, four doubles and 19 RBIs.

Kent credited the tutelage of his father as one of the reasons he’s been able to make a quick adjustment to the collegiate level.

“He’s been my coach my whole life, and he’s been my dad my whole life, and it’s pretty cool to have him around, just talking with him after the games and sometimes bickering back and fourth even too,” Kent said with a laugh.

After the Panthers (14-22) jumped to an early 3-0 lead against Aggie starter Ty Sexton, Kent got the Aggies (23-14) going on offense in the bottom of the second with a single to right center that scored second baseman Austin Bost.

Two innings later, Kent showcased some of the power he’s discovered since coming to Aggieland with the two-run home run to left field that traveled 371 feet.

“I don’t think he hit a home run his senior year of high school,” Schlossnagle said. “He’s a guy that ... obviously his dad has had a lot of impact on his career and his hitting and we’re trying to build on that and get him to realize that he can hit the ball out of the ballpark too. So I’m glad to see that happen for him.”

Kent wrapped up his big night with a sacrifice fly to left in the bottom of the sixth that scored Ryan Targac and put A&M ahead by 10.

Kent’s home run was part of a 10-run Aggie fourth — their most productive half inning of the season. A&M had scored nine runs in an inning three times this season, including twice against Missouri last weekend.

Minnich hit his second career grand slam during the fourth, blasting a 443-foot shot to right field for his sixth homer of the season. All six have come since he returned from injury March 28.

Center fielder Jordan Thompson got in on the action as well, hitting a two-run homer in the same inning. It was the first three homer inning for the Aggies this year.

“When the wind’s blowing the way it is, our team has got the chance to hit some home runs, and if you set the table for us, then you’re going to get big innings,” Schlossnagle said.

Right-hander Matt Dillard (1-0) picked up the win in 2 1/3 innings of relief work. He relieved Sexton, who allowed three runs on five hits and a walk over 1 2/3 innings. Schlossnagle said he thought Sexton actually pitched well but was the victim of some seeing-eye hits that created some early offense for the Panthers.

Dillard extended his scoreless streak to nine games, striking out two with no walks while allowing just two hits.

NOTES: — A&M shortstop Hunter Haas made the first Brooks Wallace Award watch list of the season announced Wednesday by the College Baseball Foundation. The award goes to the nation’s top shortstop and is named for former Texas Tech Red Raider Brooks Wallace, who played for Tech from 1977-80. Wallace died of leukemia at age 27.