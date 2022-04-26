 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M baseball team's game vs. Sam Houston State canceled

The Texas A&M baseball team’s game against Sam Houston State set for Tuesday was canceled due to inclement weather and field conditions. The game will not be rescheduled.

Single-game ticket holders can exchange their tickets to the canceled game for one of A&M’s remaining two nonconference games, either May 3 against Texas-Arlington or May 17 against Incarnate Word. Exchanges are only available for tickets purchased through the 12th Man Foundation. For more information, contact the 12th Man Foundation via email at tickets@12thmanfoundation.com or by calling 1-888-992-4443 or visiting the Blue Bell Park ticket windows on game day.

