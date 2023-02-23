The Texas A&M baseball team unveiled new Corps of Cadets inspired uniforms on Thursday. The Aggies will wear the uniforms at 1 p.m. Sunday against Portland.

The team’s hat will have the Corps’ logo on the front. The right sleeve of each jersey with feature the TAMU patch worn on each Corps uniform. The left sleeve of each jersey will have a different Corps outfit patch. The back nameplate will have a core value of the Corps, such as honor. Cleats were customized by I Know Baseball Customs LLC.