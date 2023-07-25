The Texas A&M baseball team will play Southern California and Arizona State at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field on March 1-3. TCU also will be part of the Rangers’ third straight weekend to host collegiate teams. It’ll kickoff with the inaugural Shriners Children’s College Showdown set for February 16-18 with Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Baylor, Tennessee, Nebraska and Oregon in the field. On Feb. 23-35, Globe Life Field will host Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Michigan and Oregon State.

The weekend game schedule for A&M’s games will be released later.

Premium tickets will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. at GlobeLifeField.com/CollegeBaseball. Premium tournament passes for all three weekends are $144 for adults and $72 for children.

General admission tournament passes and single-day tickets will go on sale this fall. Single-day general admission tickets are $30 for adults and $18 for children. General admission tournament passes are $63 for adults and $39 for children. Portions ticket sales will benefit Shriners Children’s.

The Texas A&M baseball team will play Southern California and Arizona State at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field on March 1-3. TCU also will be part of the Rangers’ third straight weekend to host collegiate teams. It’ll kickoff with the inaugural Shriners Children’s College Showdown set for February 16-18 with Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Baylor, Tennessee, Nebraska and Oregon in the field. On Feb. 23-35, Globe Life Field will host Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Michigan and Oregon State.

The weekend game schedule for A&M’s games will be released later.

Premium tickets will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. at GlobeLifeField.com/CollegeBaseball. Premium tournament passes for all three weekends are $144 for adults and $72 for children.

General admission tournament passes and single-day tickets will go on sale this fall. Single-day general admission tickets are $30 for adults and $18 for children. General admission tournament passes are $63 for adults and $39 for children. Portions ticket sales will benefit Shriners Children’s.