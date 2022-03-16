Texas A&M baseball team to open SEC play in a conference up for grabs

Over the last two weeks, Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle has left his typically active Twitter account dormant. He says he has refrained from checking other scores around the country, while focusing on the team he took over prior to this season.

What Schlossnagle and his program will find as they begin Southeastern Conference play Friday at eighth-ranked LSU is a league as talented as ever but with an opportunity for anyone to break through.

“There is no perfect team out there,” he said. “So teams have had injuries. Teams have their own internal issues. The best teams I’ve ever coached still had issues. So it’s still about the team that plays the best, not the best team.”

LSU enters conference play on top of the SEC West standings with a 14-3 record but with an RPI ranking of 66th. Top-ranked Ole Miss is 13-3 overall but suffered a 5-1 loss to Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday. Defending national champion Mississippi State has sputtered to start the season with an 11-7 record and an SEC-worst RPI of 181st.

Still, while the teams at the top of the SEC might have blemishes, the league remains loaded with four of the top five teams in the national rankings and six of the top 10.

“College baseball is the best it’s ever been,” A&M junior outfielder Austin Bost said. “Any team can win in any given day. It’s whoever plays the best. We’re going to go out there and play our best game against LSU every single day. Ready to do that.”

The series at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday followed by games at 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Tigers enter the weekend ranked 15th nationally in scoring at 9.5 runs per game and 21st in hitting at .319. Sophomore infielder Cade Doughty ranks fourth in the nation in doubles with 10 and 20th in the SEC in hitting at .375.

Under new head coach Jay Johnson, the Tigers also enter the weekend with the 23rd best earned run average at 2.92 and the 17th best strikeout-to-walk ratio at 3.63.

LSU’s Friday night starter Blake Money is 12th in the conference in ERA (1.80) and eighth in strikeouts with 29.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun, especially opening up at LSU,” said A&M right-hander Micah Dallas, who will start Saturday. “They’ve got a great crowd, great stadium and a lot of history. It’ll be a lot of fun being able to open up as my first time there.”

The Aggies (10-6) will need to find run support to supplement their quality starting pitching. They rank last in the SEC in hitting (.262), home runs (nine) and runs scored (88) and 12th in on-base percentage (.381). Over the last five games A&M has left 41 batters on base.

Schlossnagle said the major league percentage of scoring runners from third base is about 53%. A&M is around 47% he said.

“We all want to have a team that hits .300, and I want that too, but it’s the situational baseball,” Schlossnagle said. “It’s scoring runners from third base. It’s executing the hit-and-run or getting that bunt down, but mainly just scoring runners from third base.”

A&M must also find some consistency in the bullpen. Of the 72 runs the Aggies have allowed this season, the bullpen has given up 50. Junior left-hander Joseph Menefee has had particular troubles, giving up 10 runs in 5 1/3 innings. Freshman power pitcher Chris Cortez began the season as one of A&M’s more consistent relievers but has given up nine runs on nine hits in 10 2/3 innings.

“We obviously have to pitch better out of the bullpen, because we’ve blown a lot of leads,” Schlossnagle said. “We have to find more than just two or three guys, because we can’t just ride two or three guys. It’s not fair to them, and they are going to get hurt.”

A&M must solve its issues quickly, because a difficult SEC slate lies ahead. Over its final six SEC series, A&M will face No. 20 Georgia, No. 4 Arkansas, No. 3 Vanderbilt, No. 24 Mississippi State and Ole Miss. The Aggies also will face unranked Kentucky, which has opened strong at 14-4, and will play a nonconference midweek game at No. 2 Texas on March 29 in Austin.

With a new coaching staff and revamped roster unaccustomed to the SEC season, the Aggies hope they can adjust quickly to the gauntlet that lies ahead.

“I’m a college baseball fan as well,” Schlossnagle said. “So I enjoy those environments. That’s one of the reasons I came to Texas A&M, to be a part of this conference and in those atmospheres. There is no higher league in amateur baseball.”

