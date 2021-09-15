Texas A&M baseball team to open SEC play at LSU in March

The Texas A&M baseball team learned its 30-game Southeastern Conference schedule for the upcoming season Wednesday.

The Aggies will open SEC play at LSU on March 18-20 then host Auburn on March 25-27 at Blue Bell Park. A&M’s other road series will be at Alabama (April 1-3), Georgia (April 14-16), Vanderbilt (April 29-May 1) and Ole Miss (May 19-21). The Aggies also will host Kentucky (April 8-10), Arkansas (April 22-24), South Carolina (May 6-8) and Mississippi State (May 13-15).

The SEC tournament is set for May 24-29 in Hoover, Alabama.

A&M will announce its full 2022 schedule at a later date. The Aggies are set to host two fall exhibition games against Houston on Oct. 8 and Lamar on Oct. 22. Admission to the exhibitions is free.