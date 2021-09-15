 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M baseball team to open SEC play at LSU in March
0 comments

Texas A&M baseball team to open SEC play at LSU in March

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M logo

The Texas A&M baseball team learned its 30-game Southeastern Conference schedule for the upcoming season Wednesday.

The Aggies will open SEC play at LSU on March 18-20 then host Auburn on March 25-27 at Blue Bell Park. A&M’s other road series will be at Alabama (April 1-3), Georgia (April 14-16), Vanderbilt (April 29-May 1) and Ole Miss (May 19-21). The Aggies also will host Kentucky (April 8-10), Arkansas (April 22-24), South Carolina (May 6-8) and Mississippi State (May 13-15).

The Eagle sports crew breaks down the key storylines of the Texas A&M-New Mexico football game with Steve Virgen of the Albuquerque Journal.

The SEC tournament is set for May 24-29 in Hoover, Alabama.

A&M will announce its full 2022 schedule at a later date. The Aggies are set to host two fall exhibition games against Houston on Oct. 8 and Lamar on Oct. 22. Admission to the exhibitions is free.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show: Episode 3

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert