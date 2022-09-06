 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M baseball team to host two fall exhibition games next month

The Texas A&M baseball team will host Lamar at 1 p.m. Oct. 15 and Sam Houston State at 5 p.m. Oct. 28 in a pair of exhibition games at Blue Bell Park. Admission is free.

A&M returns 14 letterwinners for head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s second season after reaching the College World Series and finishing at 44-20 in 2022. The Aggies have not announced their 2023 schedule except for their three dates at the Shriners Children’s College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston, where they will face Louisville at 7 p.m. March 3, Texas Tech at 7 p.m. March 4 and Michigan at 3 p.m. March 5.

