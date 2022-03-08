The Texas A&M baseball team will host Tarleton State in nonconference play at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Blue Bell Park. Freshman right-hander Khristian Curtis (2-0, 0.00 ERA) will start on the mound for the Aggies (7-4), while junior righty Isiah Campa (1-0, 3.60) is set to start for the Texans (3-8).
Texas A&M baseball team to host Tarleton State on Wednesday night
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
