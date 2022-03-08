 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M baseball team to host Tarleton State on Wednesday night

The Texas A&M baseball team will host Tarleton State in nonconference play at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Blue Bell Park. Freshman right-hander Khristian Curtis (2-0, 0.00 ERA) will start on the mound for the Aggies (7-4), while junior righty Isiah Campa (1-0, 3.60) is set to start for the Texans (3-8).

A&M will play Tarleton on Wednesday

 Texas A&M’s nonconference baseball game against Tarleton will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. It was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but cha…

