Texas A&M baseball team to host Penn for three-game series starting Friday afternoon
The Texas A&M baseball team will host Penn for a three-game nonconference series at Blue Bell Park beginning at 2 p.m. Friday. The series opener had been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. but was moved up due to inclement weather in the forecast.

A&M (4-0) opened the season with a three-game sweep of Fordham last weekend and a 9-3 victory over Lamar on Tuesday. Friday’s game will be Penn’s season opener.

A&M’s probable starting pitchers will be sophomore right-hander Nathan Dettmer (1-0, 1.50 ERA), junior righty Michah Dallas (1-0, 1.42) and freshman lefty Ryan Prager (0-0, 2.08). Penn is expected to start senior righty Kevin Eaise (2-0, 2.42 in 2021), senior lefty Joe Miller (0-3, 9.00 in 2021) and junior righty Brian Zeldin (2-0, 3.24 in 2021).

