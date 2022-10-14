The Texas A&M baseball team will host Lamar at 1 p.m. Saturday in an exhibition game at Blue Bell Park. Admission is free. Parking is free in the lots adjacent to Blue Bell Park. Concession stands will be open.
Texas A&M baseball team to host Lamar in exhibition game Saturday
