Texas A&M baseball team to host Lamar in exhibition game Saturday

The Texas A&M baseball team will host Lamar at 1 p.m. Saturday in an exhibition game at Blue Bell Park. Admission is free. Parking is free in the lots adjacent to Blue Bell Park. Concession stands will be open.

