In the worlds of college basketball and football, the concept of an interim head coach taking over a program midway through the season is certainly not unheard of, especially when the head coaching position was made vacant by an issue other than win-loss record or health.

College baseball, where the spotlight operates at a lower lumen, has remained more immune to the phenomenon with Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle remembering the situation occurring twice in his career.

Both were programs the Aggies have faced this season.

This weekend, the Aggies (29-20, 11-13) will close out the home slate of their regular season against Alabama beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at Blue Bell Park. The Crimson Tide (33-16, 11-13) have been without head coach Brad Bohannon since May 4 after the coach was fired for “among other things, violating the standards, duties and responsibilities expected of University employees,” Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne said in a statement at the time.

According to ESPN, sports book surveillance video spotted a person in communication with Bohannon placing bets on a Crimson Tide game against LSU this season.

Tarleton State, which the Aggies defeated 6-5 on May 2, also has been without head coach Aaron Meade, who D1baseball.com’s Kendall Rodgers reported was on an indefinite leave of absence since early March for reasons yet to be disclosed. Officials with the Tarleton baseball team did not respond to questions from The Eagle regarding Meade’s current status with the program.

The Crimson Tide’s pitching coach, Jason Jackson, has served as their interim skipper since Bohannon’s firing. Schlossnagle didn’t know if this change would have a galvanizing effect within the Crimson Tide program but said one of both Alabama’s and A&M’s biggest assets on the field helps in a situation like this.

“They have an older team,” Schlossnagle said. “So when you have an older group of guys ... I could get hit by a bus tomorrow and this team would be fine. We’ve got older guys that have been around and are great leaders and would probably just plug right along.”

Alabama showed evidence of that maturity last week. After suffering a series sweep at No. 1 LSU and losing their head coach, the Crimson Tide bounced back to take two of three games from No. 4 Vanderbilt, including an 11-2 victory in the series opener.

“We’ve had some really close series losses to some really good teams this year and just really couldn’t find a way to get over that hump,” Alabama junior outfielder Caden Rose told RollTide.com “This weekend, we finally did it, and I think that’s the team we truly are.”

Alabama ranks 18th in the nation in earned run average (4.06), eighth in hits allowed per nine innings (7.57) and sixth in WHIP (1.25). Over their last four games, Alabama pitchers have held opposing batters to a .184 batting average and struck out 38.

Without ace Grayson Hitt, who suffered a season-ending injury before a mid-April series against Auburn, the Crimson Tide have used a rotation of three right-handers: Luke Holman (6-2, 3.08 ERA), Garrett McMillan (1-2, 5.23) and Jacob McNairy (5-1, 4.02).

“Alabama’s one of the most complete teams that we’ll play the whole season,” Schlossnagle said. “In a lot of ways their depth of pitching is as good or better than any team we’ve played. They’ve survived losing their No. 1 pitcher, a left-handed pitcher, and they’re still just plugging right along.”

The Aggies will counter with junior right-hander Nathan Dettmer (1-3, 6.19) and left-hander Troy Wansing (2-2, 6.05) with Sunday’s starter to be determined. Junior lefty Will Johnston is a prime contender for the role.

Game 2 is set for 2 p.m. Saturday and Game 3 at 3 p.m. Sunday, but start times could change with severe weather in the forecast all three days.

“[The SEC] told me earlier in the week they don’t like us making decisions even before Friday morning,” Schlossnagle said. “But the goal was to get all three games in preferably without a doubleheader, but if we have to, we will.”

The Aggies won last week’s series over No. 5 Florida, and another series win this would be another boost to their NCAA tournament resume. Alabama ranks 15th nationally in RPI.

“This is not just coach speak: In many ways, they’re going to cause as much or more problems than Florida or even LSU did against us,” Schlossnagle said.

NOTES — A&M senior outfielder Brett Minnich could be available to pinch hit or serve as a designated hitter this weekend, Schlossnagle said on his radio show Wednesday. Minnich has been out since the Aggies’ win over Tarleton on May 2 after separating a shoulder while diving into home plate. ... A&M will hold Senior Day on Saturday. ... Due to commencement ceremonies at Reed Arena this weekend, baseball parking will be moved to the West Campus Garage on Friday and Saturday, free of charge, except for those with passes in Lot 100J outside Blue Bell Park. Parking will return to Reed Arenas lots Sunday with a parking permit or $5.