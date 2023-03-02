The 18th-ranked Texas A&M baseball team will open play at the Shriners Children’s College Classic against No. 10 Louisville (7-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

A&M right-hander Nathan Dettmer (0-0, 0.81 ERA) is set to pitch against Louisville right-hander Ryan Hawks (2-0, 0.66).

The Aggies (5-3) also will face Rice (3-5) at 7 p.m. Saturday with lefty Troy Wansing (0-1, 5.19) to start for A&M. Rice has not announced a starting pitcher.

A&M then will play No. 16 Texas Tech (10-0) at 7 p.m. Sunday with righty Chris Cortez (1-0, 5.40) to face Red Raider lefty Taber Fast (0-0, 5.14).

All three games will air live on KZNE (1150 AM, 93.7 FM).