Texas A&M baseball team takes seventh SEC series opener in blowout of South Carolina

South Carolina might have tallied the highlight moment Friday, turning a triple play in the bottom of the third inning, but the No. 21 Texas A&M baseball team piled on late with a grand slam from Jordan Thompson in a 16-4 victory to open the Southeastern Conference series at Blue Bell Park.

The Gamecocks (23-21, 9-13) turned Jack Moss’ hard-hit line drive in the bottom of the third into three quick outs. Second baseman Braylen Wimmer snagged the lined shot, fed shortstop Michael Brasswell at second base to force out Kole Kaler, and Brasswell fired the ball to first baseman Kevin Madden to retire Dylan Rock for the triple killing. A&M’s runners were in motion on the full-count pitch, setting up the play.

But the Aggies (29-15, 13-9) turned it into a sidenote by scoring seven runs over the next two innings to build an 8-3 lead.

“I’m not sure many teams win a game when you have a triple play against you,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said.

Second baseman Ryan Targac began his RBI campaign in the fourth when he singled through the left side to drive in Brett Minnich. Trevor Werner drove in a run with a groundout, and designated hitter Rock walked with the bases loaded, driving in Targac.

Targac followed it up with a two-run home run in the fifth, completing his three-RBI night. It was his 11th round-tripper of the season. Left fielder Austin Bost also hit a solo shot and Minnich scored on a throwing error in the fifth.

The fireworks continued in the sixth with a two-run homer by Moss.

Thompson took his bow in the bottom of the eighth, lifting a fly ball into the wind and watching it fall just over the left-field fence for a grand slam. It was his first home run of the season and second as an Aggie.

Minnich went 3 for 3 with an RBI, two runs scored and a walk. Troy Claunch and Targac each went 2 for 4, while Moss went 2 for 5. Rock tied the program record for walks in a game with five, last achieved by Blake Kopetsky in 2015.

While A&M flexed its power with four homers and a double, the motor generating the offense was bases taken or given to A&M. The Aggies advanced 23 bases Friday on walks (10), wild pitches (3), hit batters (3), stolen bases (5) and errors (2). They also scored two early runs without a hit in their 10-5 win over Texas-Arlington on Tuesday.

“That was a huge part of the game,” Schlossnagle said. “There’s different ways to have good team offense. We scored two runs the other night in the first couple of innings with the benefit of a hit, and that’s a sign of a good offense.”

Aggie starter Nathan Dettmer had some struggles keeping the ball low in the strike zone, which led to his shortest outing since March 18 at LSU. He lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks with one strikeout. It’s the most hits he’s allowed since the Frisco Classic in the first week of March.

Reliever Jospeh Menefee (3-2) worked 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits and five walks with five strikeouts to earn the win. Freshman Jack Hamilton closed out the final inning, striking out two.

A&M’s defense helped clean up pitching miscues throughout the game, turning three double plays as A&M won an SEC series opener for the seventh time this season.

South Carolina starter Brett Thomas (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over 3 1/3 innings. He struck out one.

The Gamecocks come back Saturday with their top pitcher, right-hander Noah Hall (2-4, 4.57 ERA) and their second-best pitcher Sunday in right-hander Will Sanders (6-2, 3.82 ERA). A&M will counter with right-hander Micah Dallas on Saturday. The Aggies have not announced Sunday’s starter. Freshman Brad Rudis has started the final game of the last two series for A&M.

Schlossnagle said he spoke with the team briefly after the win emphasizing that the blow-out victory is not indicative of what is to come the rest of the weekend from South Carolina.

“It’s a setup,” Schlossnagle said. “That’s what I think tonight is. It’s a total setup. So we’ve got to be really ready to play tomorrow because we’re going to face a really good pitcher who’s been pitching really well. He’s got some attitude, and we’re going to have to match him.”

