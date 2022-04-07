Texas A&M baseball team takes series opener with Kentucky

Troy Claunch's lack of home runs this season had become a point of jest among his Texas A&M teammates.

But Claunch's 406-foot moonshot will earn him a pass from any more ribbing as his 11th-inning home run gave the Aggie baseball team a 3-2 victory over Kentucky on Thursday at Blue Bell Park.

"It's the first walk-off home run in my life," Claunch said. "It feels good, especially because these guys in this dugout have been giving me a hard time about not having a home run yet. I hear about it every day. For that to be the first one of the season felt really good."

Claunch went 3 for 4 and drove in all three of A&M's runs.

In the bottom of the fourth inning trailing 2-0, Claunch drove a fastball to right-center field, scoring left fielder Dylan Rock from second. Rock reached with a leadoff double off the right-field wall.

Kentucky (18-12, 3-7) threatened to score in the fifth and sixth innings, both times moving a runner to third on a stolen base and throwing error by Claunch. In both instances, starter Nathan Dettmer got out of the jam with an inning-ending strikeout.

Dettmer worked six innings, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk. He struck out five in 100 pitches.

Claunch tallied his second RBI of the game in the bottom of the sixth on a one-hop single to left field that again scored Rock. The run was set up by two leadoff walks issued by Kentucky reliever Ryan Hagenow, who was lifted prior to Claunch’s at-bat for Sean Harney.

A&M reliever Joseph Menefee spelled Dettmer in the seventh and got the Aggies (18-11, 5-5) out of a two-baserunner jam with three consecutive strikeouts. The junior, who has struggled to find control this season, struck out four in 1 2/3 innings.

Over the last two weeks, Menefee has watched film with pitching coach Nate Yeskie in order to correct some mechanical issues with his delivery. Now with his arm more in front of his body, the junior has more control of his pitches, A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said.

"He's put it together in the game, and now his velocity is back in the low 90s, and he's burying that breaking ball, throwing it for strikes and striking some good hitters out," Schlossnagle said.

A&M turned to reliever Jacob Palisch (3-3) for the last out of the ninth, which ultimately turned into a 2 1/3-inning outing and a win. The slider specialist faced 10 batters, allowing two hits and striking out five.

With A&M using up any chance of Palisch returning for the rest of the three-game Southeastern Conference series, Claunch said the Aggies needed to convert his good work into a victory.

"He's a big guy for us, and for us to get a win on a day that he pitches is important," Claunch said. "That was big out of him to go out and put up zeros."

Harney mowed through 11 straight Aggie hitters over four innings before giving up the walk-off homer in the 11th. He was saddled with the loss, despite allowing just three hits and the lone run in five innings of work. He also struck out eight.

"Obviously, their guy Harney was outstanding," Schlossnagle said. "Just really, really good."

The three-game series continues at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Aggie freshman Ryan Prager (0-0, 4.99 ERA) is slated to start for A&M, with Kentucky’s starter to be announced.

With four losses this season coming by one run, Schlossnagle said it was good to be on the right side of a close ballgame Thursday.

"We needed that," he said. "We've lost some close ones... I thought it was just a great college baseball game."

NOTES — A&M relievers Chris Cortez (3 pitches), Brad Rudis (16 pitches) and Menefee (22 pitches) should all be available later in the series, Schlossnagle said... Seven Aggies made opening day rosters in Major League Baseball, including pitcher Ryan Hendrix and outfielder Tyler Naquin with the Cincinnati Reds. Pitchers Corbin Martin (Arizona Diamondbacks), A.J. Minter (Atlanta Braves), Brooks Raley (Tampa Bay Rays), Ross Stripling (Toronto Blue Jays) and Michael Wacha (Boston Red Sox) also made rosters.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.