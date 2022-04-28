Texas A&M baseball team takes series opener over Vanderbilt 5-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Another steady start from Texas A&M pitcher Nathan Dettmer pushed the Aggies to a 5-1 victory over No. 22 Vanderbilt to open a three-game Southeastern Conference baseball series Thursday at Hawkins Field.

A&M’s leader in wins worked through seven innings, allowing one run on two hits. He struck out six and walked three on 104 pitches.

Dettmer (5-2) began the game with a cushion thanks to a leadoff home run by shortstop Kole Kaler. The walk-drawing specialist launched his first round-tripper over the wall in right field.

Vanderbilt (28-12, 9-10) answered in the bottom of the first, when a leadoff walk by center fielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. led to an RBI groundout by right fielder Spencer Jones.

That was all the offense the Commodores could muster against Dettmer and reliever Jacob Palisch as they stranded seven runners on base.

A&M (26-14, 11-8) retook the lead in the top of the fifth on an RBI single by Trevor Werner. It was his first RBI since returning from a hamate fracture suffered in February. Catcher Troy Claunch scored the game-winning run.

An inning later, Claunch tallied an RBI of his own on a single to right, scoring right fielder Brett Minnich.

A&M piled on in the top of the ninth, turning a bases-loaded situation into a run on a sacrifice fly by Jack Moss then followed it with a double to center by designated hitter Austin Bost, scoring Kaler.

Commodore starter Chris McElvain (5-3) suffered his third loss of the season after allowing two runs on two hits in five innings. He struck out seven and walked four.

Palish followed up his two-save series last weekend with his fourth save of the season Thursday. He completed two scoreless innings, allowing three hits and no walks on 29 pitches.

A&M will start junior right-hander Micah Dallas (4-2, 4.76 ERA) against an undetermined Vanderbilt starter for Game 2 at 6 p.m. Friday. Game 3 is set for 2 p.m. Saturday.

