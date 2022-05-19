Texas A&M baseball team takes series opener over Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — Fireworks bookended the 11th-ranked Texas A&M baseball team’s 10-5 win over Ole Miss on Thursday in the first game of the teams’ final regular season Southeastern Conference series.

The Aggies (34-16, 18-10) scored seven runs in the first two innings then hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the ninth that sparked outrage from the Rebels (31-20, 13-15 in SEC). Jack Moss and Dylan Rock hit the solo home runs off reliever John Gaddis to give A&M a 10-5 lead. As Rock rounded the bases, Ole Miss second baseman Peyton Chatagnier appeared to take exception with something that sparked a heated conversation between him and Rock. Home plate umpire Scott Cline warned both dugouts before the next at-bat, then Gaddis almost hit Bost with a pitch, resulting in his ejection and the ejection of head coach Mike Bianco due to the previously issued bench warning. Per SEC rules, Bianco will be suspended for the second game of the series Friday.

Rock launched his first of two home runs to lead off A&M’s scoring in the top of the first, driving in two runs. Catcher Troy Claunch later added an RBI single to right for a 3-0 lead.

A fielding error by Rebel left fiedler Kevin Graham allowed the Aggies to score two more runs in the top of the second. Aggie second baseman Ryan Targac then completed the early barrage with a two-run single in the same frame for a 7-0 lead.

But A&M starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer sputtered in the bottom of the second, and Ole Miss catcher Hayden Dunhurst hit a two-out, three-run double to left-center field to keep the Rebels in the game.

Two innings later, Rebel third baseman Justin Bench tripled to right center, knocking in Dunhurst to cut A&M’s lead to 7-4.

Dettmer lasted 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on four hits. He struck out five in 67 total pitches.

Bench added another RBI in the sixth on a single to right field off Aggie reliever Jacob Palisch, getting Ole Miss within 7-5.

A&M added a run in the top of the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Jordan Thompson.

The Aggies will go for its seventh consecutive SEC series win at 7 p.m. Friday with right-hander Wyatt Tucker (0-0, 4.60 ERA) most likely taking the mound for his second career start. Ole Miss will counter with freshman left-hander Hunter Elliott (3-3, 2.84 ERA).

