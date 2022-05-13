Texas A&M baseball team takes series opener over Mississippi State

With two of the Southeastern Conference’s top offensive baseball teams swinging lumber at Blue Bell Park this weekend, the margin for error was always going to be slim.

The difference in No. 16 Texas A&M’s 8-7 series-opening win over Mississippi State was approximately six inches of leather.

A diving effort by Bulldog center fielder Brad Cumbest in the top of the seventh came up just short on a line drive hit by Aggie catcher Troy Claunch. The ball bounced off Cumbest’s glove and escaped his grasp, allowing three Aggie runs to score, including the eventual game-winner.

An inning later, substitute center fielder Jordan Thompson was forced to make a similar play, resulting in the second out of the inning.

“I thought [Cumbest] did what he should have done for sure, because he had a legitimate chance to catch the ball,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said of the diving effort. “And that one wasn’t hit incredibly hard to where if he misses it, I don’t think we score from first base. It’s just that it kicked off his glove in a different direction.”

The Bulldogs (25-25, 9-16) entered the series as the 14th-best team in the nation in home runs, belting 84. They also rank 53rd in slugging percentage. The Aggies top the SEC in batting average, hits, on-base percentage and walks.

The Aggies (31-16, 15-10) got to starting pitcher Brandon Smith early, roughing him up for four runs in the first two innings. The fourth run was a solo home run by third baseman Trevor Werner to lead off the second.

After the initial turbulence, Smith settled in and retired 10 in a row from the second to fifth innings and faced just one over the minimum from the third to the sixth inning. While Smith didn’t show some of his best stuff, he was consistent at starting ahead of the count, Schlossnagle said.

“I yelled down in the dugout one time, ‘Is everyone watching what this guy is doing?’” Schlossnagle said. “All he kept doing is throwing strike one after the first couple of innings and getting ahead in the count.”

On the other side, Aggie starter Nathan Dettmer blazed through the first two innings, seeing six batters and allowing one hit. He gave up a two-run home run to Bulldog leadoff man RJ Yeager in the third and saw his efficiency wain from that point on.

Schlossnagle said Dettmer has been dealing with a blister on his foot that grew more painful the further he got into the game. Ultimately, Dettmer lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits. He struck out three and threw 81 pitches.

“It’s been an issue before during the season and came back up during the game,” Schlossnagle said. “Hate to use that as an excuse, but at the same time, it’s a real thing, so it’s something we’re going to have to continue to address.”

Aggie reliever Joseph Menefee (4-2) spelled Dettmer in the fifth, but gave up a three-run homer to Cumbest in his first batter of the game. Menefee allowed another homer to lead off the sixth by Karen James, but lasted 2 1/3 innings to pick up the win.

As Smith crossed the century mark in pitches, the Aggies took advantage of creeping inconsistencies to the tune of four walks in the bottom of the seventh. The fourth, drawn by Kole Kaler, brought in a run, and reloaded the bases for Claunch’s three-run double.

Leading 8-7 thanks to Claunch’s big hit, the drama was not over as A&M needed three pitchers to close out the final inning. Aggie save leader Jacob Palisch threw a perfect eighth inning and recorded the first two outs of the ninth before he allowed a single and hit a batter. Schlossnagle went to bullpen-relegated starter Micah Dallas for a batter, but the graduate transfer walked Logan Tanner to load the bases.

“He’s obviously just really spun out right now, and so I’m looking for opportunities for him to have success, so he can build some confidence,” Schlossnagle said.

Left-handed reliever Will Johnston relieved Dallas and got Hunter Hines to ground out to first, which included a flip to Johnston at the bag for the final out.

After four poor starts from Dallas, Schlossnagle elected to open up the Aggies’ Game 2 starting role and will use right-hander Wyatt Tucker (0-0, 2.31 ERA) at 2 p.m. Saturday. The sophomore enters his first start after a career-long outing of 5 1/3 innings against South Carolina last week.

“That was a conversation that him and I had last week after his outing,” Claunch said. “I told him, ‘Hey, you continue to be that guy and you’re starting.’ He needs to just have that confidence in himself, and I’m excited for him.”

Mississippi State will start right-hander Preston Johnson (3-3, 5.51 ERA) on Saturday.

• NOTES — Werner was called back to the batter’s box after he was deemed to have leaned into a pitch that hit him after a video review. Schlossnagle said it’s not the call but the rule that he takes issue with. “It’s a terrible rule,” he said. “The umpires don’t make the rule. The just have to enforce the rule. It’s quite possibly the worst rule in the history of the sport. We’re trying to get it changed. I don’t care if the ball is in the batter’s box — it should be a hit by pitch.” ... A&M’s Palisch and Thompson were selected to the Academic All-District 7 Team presented by CoSIDA on Friday. Palisch has a 4.00 grade-point average in his graduate work toward a master’s degree management information systems. Thompson has a 3.54 GPA in university studies-leadership studies.

