AUBURN, Ala. — With two struggling pitching staffs, no lead was safe in the Southeastern Conference baseball series between Texas A&M and Auburn.

But A&M’s bullpen held Auburn scoreless in six consecutive innings to claim a 12-6 win in the third game of the series Friday as the Aggies won their second SEC series of the season.

The Friday evening win was the nightcap to a doubleheader forced by the threat of inclement weather Saturday. Auburn (19-12, 4-8) won Friday’s opener 10-9.

“This whole weekend has been huge for the team,” A&M outfielder Jace LaViollette said. “Really everybody was committed to the fastball. Our approach was there, and obviously the first game didn’t really go how we wanted it to. Put up a good fight in the ninth and fell short but got the second game of the day out and got a W.”

The Aggies (20-12, 5-7) scored three runs in the top of the first in both games, but A&M extended its lead in the next two innings of the nightcap, scoring four runs in the second and one in the third. Three of A&M’s first eight runs came on bases-loaded walks issued by Tiger starter Tommy Sheehan and reliever Trevor Horne.

But A&M starter Chris Cortez lasted only two innings, allowing five runs on two hits. He walked four batters and hit one, and after three innings, Auburn had cut A&M’s lead to 8-6.

Then A&M’s relief trio of Brad Rudis, Brandyn Garcia and Will Johnston combined to pitch six scoreless innings. Garcia did not allow a hit in 2 1/3 innings, and Rudis (4-0) was the only pitcher to issue a free pass, with two walks over 2 2/3 innings while earning the win.

“Garcia looked like a dominant pitcher that he can be, so that’s a big sign for us,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said.

Over his last four appearances, Garcia has allowed two hits and three runs. He walked three batters in the same timeframe, all against Ole Miss last week.

At the plate, A&M closed out the second game with a three-run fifth inning and a final run in the eighth.

Designated hitter Ryan Targac drove in a team-high three RBIs while going 1 for 3. Four Aggies recorded multi-hit nights led by a 3 for 5 performance by Jack Moss, who had an RBI and scored four runs.

A&M also took advantage of 12 walks and four wild pitches issued by Auburn pitchers.

“We know how capable those guys are,” Schlossnagle said of his veteran hitters. “They gave us a lot of free baserunners, and we got the hits where we needed to get them.”

In the first game of the day, Brett Minnich put the Aggies up in the first with a three-run home run. It was his fourth home run in seven games after returning from a fractured hand.

Auburn roughed up Aggie starter Justin Lamkin for five runs in the bottom of the first and two runs in the third. Reliever Ty Sexton also gave up a run in the third, one in the fifth and another in the sixth as the Tigers led 10-7 heading into the seventh.

LaViolette hit a two-run homer in the fourth and another two-run homer in the sixth, bringing his team-high total to eight homers this season and three during the two-day series.

“It’s weird to say this, but I’m just not thinking,” LaViolette said. “Just going up there and having fun. This is baseball. I’ve been playing it since I was like 4. Why did I start playing this game? Because it’s fun.”

The Aggies had a chance to tie the game in the ninth on a single by Hunter Haas. LaViolette scored on the hit, and Kasen Wells followed but was thrown out at home. The play was reviewed and call was confirmed, ultimately ending the Aggies’ chance at a comeback effort.

Sexton (1-1) was saddled with the loss.

The series win pushed the Aggies into third place in the SEC West, 2 1/2 games behind division leaders LSU and Arkansas. The series also put some steam in A&M’s offense, which will be tested again next week with a Tuesday game against Texas-San Antonio followed by a home series against Missouri.