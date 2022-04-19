Texas A&M baseball team takes down another ranked opponent in Dallas Baptist

A reset was all Texas A&M outfielder Logan Britt needed, which came in the form of a day out of the starting lineup to start the Aggies’ series at Georgia on Thursday.

He showed how much it has helped Tuesday, going 3 for 4 with two home runs in the Aggies’ seven-inning, 14-1 victory over No. 25 Dallas Baptist at Blue Bell Park.

Britt hit a three-run home run Saturday in A&M’s 23-9 win over Georgia to claim the Southeastern Conference series. Still, he entered Tuesday’s game on a 3 for 29 hitting skid that spanned the last 10 games. Before the Georgia home run, it had been 13 games since his last round-tripper.

“I think Thursday off against Georgia kind of let me clear my mind, and I got a pinch hit Friday and then a couple of at-bats Saturday, and it just kind of let me hit a little refresh button,” Britt said. “I think that was beneficial, and I think going into the weekend, we just smashed a ranked team, so we have all the confidence in the world going into Arkansas.”

A&M will host No. 3 Arkansas for three games beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Britt’s first homer was the final of A&M’s three in the first inning as the Aggies (23-13) took a 6-0 lead. The moon shot landed in the netting in left field that protects the recreation center. In his next at-bat in the third, Britt blasted the first pitch he saw over the left-field wall in front of the scoreboard for a two-run homer and 9-0 lead.

Joining Britt in the first-inning barrage, A&M right fielder Brett Minnich hit a full-count, three-run home run to left, and second baseman Austin Bost followed with a solo shot. Bost extended his team-high hitting streak to 11 games, tying Dylan Rock’s longest of the season.

Britt added an RBI single in the fourth during a string of four straight base hits that plated two runs.

Aggie catcher Troy Claunch capped A&M’s five-home run night with a two-run shot to left in the bottom of the fifth for a 13-1 lead. He collected his second and third RBIs of the game on the homer after his sacrifice fly scored a run in the second.

Outfielder Jordan Thompson added the Aggies’ final run of the game on a double to left in the bottom of the sixth.

DBU (23-13) was forced to use eight pitchers in seven innings Tuesday, throwing a total of 183 pitches.

Counting A&M’s win Saturday, the Aggies have posted runs in 10 of the last 11 innings. Their last scoreless inning was the seventh inning Saturday in Athens, Georgia.

“Being able to do that in back-to-back games, that’s big for us,” Claunch said. “Being able to put up big runs like that in back-to-back games shows that one game wasn’t a fluke.”

Aggie starter Ryan Prager collected his first college win after 3 2/3 innings of work. He gave up one run on three hits and one walk with four strikeouts.

After the game, head coach Jim Schlossnagle gave Prager the lineup card as a keepsake.

“I thought it was a step in the right direction,” Schlossnagle said.

Prager (1-1) needed 87 pitches to get through the shortened outing. Schlossnagle said he’d like to see a little more efficiency out of the one-time conference starter who was relegated to the bullpen last weekend.

“After we had a conversation on the mound, he got the ball down,” Schlossnagle said. “Could he be better? Yes, but it is better. It is better than what he has been, getting to the bottom of the strike zone and throwing all three pitches for strikes.”

Patriot starter Zach Heaton (3-2) took the loss after allowing four runs on two hits while recording just one out.

Ranked opponents have brought out the best in the Aggies this season. They have won midweek games against No. 8 Texas and No. 15 Texas State and SEC games against No. 8 LSU and No. 10 Georgia.

The recent surge has pushed the Aggies to 32nd in the NCAA’s RPI rankings, but Britt indicated he thinks the Aggies were a Top 25 team heading into Tuesday’s game. A&M is technically 41st in the USA Today Coaches poll, receiving 11 votes.

“We just like being the underdog,” Britt said. “If you’re going to look over us, we’ll show you why we deserve to be in the Top 25.”

NOTES — Former A&M player and graduate assistant Cliff Pennington, now in his first season as an assistant coach with the Patriots, proved his fielding hands are still nimble by snagging a one-hop foul ball in the third base coach’s box. The effort, and his return, received a small standing ovation from the Aggie faithful. ... With a single in the first, Aggie first baseman Jack Moss extended his hitting streak to seven games and a team-leading on-base streak to 32 games. ... Minnich when 2 for 4 with three RBIs for his team-leading ninth multi-RBI game of the season. ... A&M reliever Wyatt Tucker pitched the final inning, allowing one hit and striking out two. Schlossnagle said the performance was a highlight of the night. “Obviously, now we’ve got to see when it matters, when it’s not 14-1, but that was huge to see him throw hard and throw strikes.”

