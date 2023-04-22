LEXINGTON, Ky. — Austin Bost’s two-run double with two outs in the top of the ninth inning lifted Texas A&M to an 8-7 victory over 11th-ranked Kentucky to give the Aggie baseball team a doubleheader sweep in Southeastern Conference action Saturday.

A&M (25-14, 9-8) had an easier time winning the opener 6-3, taking a 3-1 lead with a three-run homer by Brett Minnich in the third inning and riding a strong relief performance by junior left-hander Evan Aschenbeck.

Kentucky (29-8, 10-6), which had been 19-1 at home entering Saturday, scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh in the nightcap for a 7-6 lead but couldn’t get a split of the doubleheader necessitated by Friday night’s rainout.

With two outs and pinch runner Kasen Wells on third base in the ninth, the Wildcats elected to intentionally walk Minnich after sophomore right-hander Mason Moore bell behind in the count 2-0. Bost then drilled his third hit of the game for the game-winner, scoring Wells and Minnich. The Wildcats seemingly caught a break when A&M junior Trevor Werner flew out for the inning’s second out on a 3-0 pitch, but instead the Aggies found a way to win their fourth straight SEC series after getting swept by No. 20 Tennessee.

A&M, which has been hampered by its pitchers’ lack of control, was on the receiving side in the doubleheader as Kentucky pitchers walked 16 with seven of them coming around to score.

A&M got a quality start in the nightcap from sophomore Troy Wansing, who pitched six innings. The left-hander allowed nine hits and five earned runs but didn’t walk a batter and struck out four.

A&M junior left-hander Will Johnston pitched the ninth to earn his fourth save by allowing one hit, striking out two. Johnston also saved the first game with 1 1/3 hitless innings, striking out three and walking none.

Each of the pitchers before Johnston in both games also were sharp. Junior left-hander Brandyn Garcia pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in the opener, allowing one hit with three strikeouts and one walk. Freshman left-hander Shane Sdao (1-2) worked 1 1/3 innings in the second game, allowing one hit with one strikeout and one walk.

A&M stretched its lead in the opener to 5-1 in the fifth inning on an RBI single by freshman Jace LaViolette followed by an RBI fielder’s choice by junior Ryan Targac. Aschenbeck relieved starter Nathan Dettmer, who allowed one run on one hit and four walks in two innings. Aschenbeck allowed four hits and two runs in 4 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and two walks.

In the nightcap, the Aggies scored first on a three-run homer in the third by senior Jordan Thompson, his fifth home run of the season. Kentucky battled back to take a 5-3 lead capped by a two-run homer by Reuben Church in the sixth. A&M regained the lead with three runs in the seventh. Junior Hunter Hass had an RBI single, Werner walked with the bases loaded and the last run scored on a wild pitch.

Both teams had plenty of chances to score as Kentucky stranded 21 and A&M 17 over the two games.

Game 3 in the series will be at 1 p.m. Sunday.