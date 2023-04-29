FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Texas A&M baseball team suffered its second series sweep of the Southeastern Conference season with an 8-7 loss to No. 6 Arkansas on Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Aggies uncharacteristically struggled on defense, resulting in three errors and two unearned runs. A&M (25-19, 9-12) entered the series with a .978 fielding percentage, which was tied for seventh in the SEC prior to the series.

“Today [we] throw the ball around the field, which we really don’t do that a lot,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “But it happened, and those free bases cost us in a one-run ballgame. The line between winning a series and getting swept is very, very thin, but it’s very, very obvious.”

Junior Will Johnston (3-2) started on the mound for the first time this season after spending most of the year as the Aggies’ closer. The left-hander managed two scoreless innings to start the game but allowed two runs in the third on Kendall Diggs’ sacrifice fly and Jace Bohrofen’s RBI single. Johnston allowed four hits and a walk with six strikeouts over three innings.

The Razorbacks (33-11, 14-7) led the rest of the way, adding a run in the bottom of the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Diggs and then busted the game open in the fifth with five more runs. An errant throw by first baseman Jack Moss allowed one of the runs to score and an errant throw by right fielder Brett Minnich allowed both of the Razorbacks’ unearned runs to cross the plate after a John Bolton single.

Down 8-0 to start the sixth, A&M managed to string together seven unanswered runs over the final four innings but couldn’t catch the Razorbacks for the third straight game. Arkansas won the series opener 7-5 on Thursday and Friday’s game 10-4.

Ryan Targac’s two-run single in the bottom of the sixth kick-started the Aggie offense and a three-run inning all with two outs. Hunter Haas also had an RBI when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, but reliever Ben Bybee came in and struck out Jack Moss looking to help Arkansas escape with an 8-3 lead.

A&M center fielder Jordan Thompson picked up this third extra-base hit of the series with an RBI double in the seventh, which followed a sacrifice fly by left fielder Jace LaViolette.

Trevor Werner grounded out to drive in Haas in the eighth, and the Aggies pulled within one on LaViolette’s 11th home run of the season to lead off the ninth. Arkansas reliever Parker Coil sat down the next three Aggies to record his first save of the season.

Razorback starter Cody Adcock (4-1) earned his fourth win of the season after throwing four scoreless innings with three walks and four strikeouts.

The Aggies lost their fifth straight and fell to fourth place in the SEC West behind LSU, Arkansas and Alabama. Their next opportunity to get back into the win column is 6 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Bell Park against Tarleton State followed by a three-game home series against Florida.

“We play from behind all the time, but if we would ever give our offense a chance to play from ahead where we can really run bases and do the things we want to do, I think you would see an even more prolific offense,” Schlossnagle said. “I’m proud of them. We’ve got great kids. They just don’t always play well. We better start playing well ... moral victories lead you siting at home in the month of June.”