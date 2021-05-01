Texas A&M baseball team suffers SEC series sweep at No. 5 Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Fifth-ranked Mississippi State took advantage of a two-out error in the seventh inning to score four runs en route to a 10-5 victory over Texas A&M, sweeping a Southeastern Conference baseball doubleheader Saturday.
Mississippi State held on for a 3-2 victory in the opener as Stone Simmons pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings to earn his second save of the season. A&M pulled within a run in the seventh inning on Ray Alejo’s two-out single that scored Taylor Smith, who had doubled, but Mississippi State’s bullpen closed the door.
The nightcap was a slugfest, and the Bulldogs pounded out 17 hits to complete the three-game series sweep. Logan Tanner and Brad Cumbest each had three hits, while Rowdey Jordan, Tanner Allen, Luke Hancock and Scott Dubrule each added two hits.
The Bulldogs broke the game open in the seventh as Dubrule, Cumbest, Tanner Leggett and Jordan each had singles to build a 9-3 lead after a fielding error by Aggie second baseman Ty Coleman, the team’s lone miscue of the game.
MSU (32-10, 14-7) pulled within a game of SEC West-leading Arkansas (34-8, 15-6), while A&M (24-22, 5-16) slipped into a last-place tie with Auburn.
“We had opportunities to win or even sweep the series,” A&M coach Rob Childress said. “But every opportunity that presented itself throughout the three games we weren’t able to get over the top.”
A&M had 2-0 and 3-2 leads in the nightcap but couldn’t slow down the Bulldogs.
A&M’s Austin Bost and Will Frizzell had RBI singles in the second inning for a 2-0 lead, but Cumbest answered with a two-run homer off starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer (3-2), who labored through 3 1/3 innings, giving up nine hits and five runs, all earned.
Mikey Hoehner gave A&M a 3-2 lead in the third with an RBI single, but Hancock tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning. MSU took the lead for good in the fourth with RBI hits by Forsythe and Jordan.
A&M had 11 hits in the nightcap. Alejo, Bost and Frizzell each had three as the top of the lineup went 9 for 13 with two walks and three runs batted in. The rest of the team went 2 for 22.
In the opener, A&M’s Mason Ornelas allowed only one hit in three innings, walking three and striking out one, but A&M couldn’t overcome a 3-0 deficit. Starting pitcher Bryce Miller (2-2) allowed five hits and three runs, but only one run was earned.
MSU scored two unearned runs in the fifth inning, taking an advantage of an error by first baseman Bost who got a run back in the sixth with his ninth homer of the season.
Three of A&M’s last six SEC losses have been by one run, including Friday night when MSU won the series opener 8-7 in 12 innings.
“We’ve got to just be able to run through the door,” Childress said. “We’re getting to the door and it’s got a crack in it ... we just can’t get through it. Whether it’s one big pitch, one big out, one big hit, we’ve got to be able to do that. We’re certainly capable of it. We’re just not getting that done.”
The teams opted to play a doubleheader Saturday with bad weather expected Sunday.