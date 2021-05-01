Texas A&M baseball team suffers SEC series sweep at No. 5 Mississippi State

A&M had 2-0 and 3-2 leads in the nightcap but couldn’t slow down the Bulldogs.

A&M’s Austin Bost and Will Frizzell had RBI singles in the second inning for a 2-0 lead, but Cumbest answered with a two-run homer off starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer (3-2), who labored through 3 1/3 innings, giving up nine hits and five runs, all earned.

Mikey Hoehner gave A&M a 3-2 lead in the third with an RBI single, but Hancock tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning. MSU took the lead for good in the fourth with RBI hits by Forsythe and Jordan.

A&M had 11 hits in the nightcap. Alejo, Bost and Frizzell each had three as the top of the lineup went 9 for 13 with two walks and three runs batted in. The rest of the team went 2 for 22.

In the opener, A&M’s Mason Ornelas allowed only one hit in three innings, walking three and striking out one, but A&M couldn’t overcome a 3-0 deficit. Starting pitcher Bryce Miller (2-2) allowed five hits and three runs, but only one run was earned.

MSU scored two unearned runs in the fifth inning, taking an advantage of an error by first baseman Bost who got a run back in the sixth with his ninth homer of the season.