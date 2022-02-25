Texas A&M baseball team suffers first loss of season to Penn

The eighth inning presented the Aggies’ best opportunity to strike back. Designated hitter Austin Bost led off with a single and reached third on a one-out double by catcher Troy Claunch. Coady cut short the late-inning spark with consecutive strikeouts.

A&M left 10 runners on base and went 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position. With runners on third and less than two outs, A&M went 0 for 3.

With rain in the forecast Saturday, the series will continue as a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. The final game of the series will begin 45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.

With slightly warmer temperatures expected Sunday, A&M will try to rebound from the first loss of the Schlossnagle era.

“We didn’t deserve to win,” he said. “It’s going to happen in baseball. We understand that happens. Believe me, I’m sick to my stomach, and we’ll continue to be until we get to play again.”

• NOTES — A&M third baseman Trevor Werner missed a second straight game with an oblique injury but may be available Sunday, Schlossnagle said. He is expected to be back for A&M’s Tuesday matchup with Houston Baptist. Werner entered the series hitting .500 with six hits and six RBIs. He has yet to swing a bat since the injury and played catch for the first time Friday. “He’s close, but we just can’t risk it long term,” Schlossnagle said.

