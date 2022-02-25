Texas A&M baseball team suffers first loss of season to Penn

Adjusting to the low 30s temperatures that pushed through College Station on Friday wasn’t an issue for the Texas A&M baseball team Friday at Blue Bell Park.
Adjusting to Penn reliever Owen Coady’s offspeed pitches in the mid 70s was.
The Aggies put runners in scoring position in both the seventh an eighth innings, including a runner at third base in the eighth, but they couldn’t barrel up Coady’s slow, spinning change-ups in either instance as Penn held on for a 2-1 victory in the first of their three-game nonconference series.
Penn’s junior left-hander threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and one walk with eight strikeouts to earn the win in the Quakers’ season opener.
“I don’t think the approach changed, which it should have,” A&M center fielder Logan Britt said. “I think we should have recognized he was trying to attack us with change-ups a lot sooner than we did.”
Britt scored the Aggies’ only run in the bottom of the fourth inning on an RBI single by shortstop Kalae Harrison. As Penn starter Kevin Eaise made his motion toward home, Britt broke from second base to third and eventually scored on Harrison’s seeing-eye grounder up the middle.
The lone run tied the game 1-1 an inning after Penn initially broke the ice. Shortstop Craig Larsen reached on a fielding error by Aggie third baseman Kole Kaler and scored on a double down the left-field line by third baseman Wyatt Henseler.
The unearned run was all A&M sophomore Nathan Dettmer gave up in his second start of the season. With good control of his change-up, Dettmer allowed just the unearned run and five hits over six innings with four strikeouts and no walks over 80 pitches.
“Usually in the cold I have more trouble throwing the offspeed, but today it was fine,” Dettmer said. “I felt really good about it. The change-up was working, and when we get all three [pitches] working, I was rolling.”
Stanford transfer Jacob Palisch relieved Dettmer to start the seventh and rolled through his first inning of work. His outing ended after allowing a leadoff single by Jackson Appel in the top of the eighth.
Palisch’s property became the game-winning run three batters later when Cole Palis drove a lined shot into right field that bounced off the glove of a diving Brett Minnich for a single, allowing Appel to score.
The Aggies (4-1) committed two errors Friday, though head coach Jim Schlossnagle said he was pleased with how his team played defense in frigid temperatures.
“There’s three things that can happen in a game: you pitch, play defense and get timely hits,” Schlossnagle said. “I thought for the most part we pitched and for the most part ... we played good defense on a tough day. But we didn’t get a timely hit.”
The eighth inning presented the Aggies’ best opportunity to strike back. Designated hitter Austin Bost led off with a single and reached third on a one-out double by catcher Troy Claunch. Coady cut short the late-inning spark with consecutive strikeouts.
A&M left 10 runners on base and went 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position. With runners on third and less than two outs, A&M went 0 for 3.
With rain in the forecast Saturday, the series will continue as a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. The final game of the series will begin 45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.
With slightly warmer temperatures expected Sunday, A&M will try to rebound from the first loss of the Schlossnagle era.
“We didn’t deserve to win,” he said. “It’s going to happen in baseball. We understand that happens. Believe me, I’m sick to my stomach, and we’ll continue to be until we get to play again.”
• NOTES — A&M third baseman Trevor Werner missed a second straight game with an oblique injury but may be available Sunday, Schlossnagle said. He is expected to be back for A&M’s Tuesday matchup with Houston Baptist. Werner entered the series hitting .500 with six hits and six RBIs. He has yet to swing a bat since the injury and played catch for the first time Friday. “He’s close, but we just can’t risk it long term,” Schlossnagle said.