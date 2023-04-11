After the Texas A&M baseball team’s Monday practice, head coach Jim Schlossnagle issued a warning to his squad about the Texas-San Antonio team rolling into Blue Bell Park on Tuesday.

Sure enough, UTSA threw their best at A&M and walked away with a 5-1 win for the Roadrunners’ highest RPI victory to date. A&M entered the matchup ranked 33rd in RPI.

“I warned our team of this yesterday, which maybe that was too much for them,” Schlossnagle said. “Probably shouldn’t have said a word. I don’t know if today’s college player pays attention to the value of every game, and I tried to warn them of it. UTSA is really good. Like, they’re really good. That’s a two seed in a regional that can win a regional and go to the College World Series.”

The Roadrunners rank 47th in RPI with the nation’s 32nd best hitter in Antonio Valdez (.411) and closer Simon Miller, who owns the nation’s best ERA at 0.50. They entered Tuesday’s game ranked 15th in the country in batting average (.314), 17th in hits (345) and second in triples (18).

On Tuesday, the Roadrunners (25-8) started Ulises Quiroga (5-1), who has pitched at the end of UTSA’s weekend rotation for the majority of the season. He picked up the win thanks in part to continued ineffectiveness from the Aggies’ starting pitchers.

Aggie left-hander Troy Wansing took the mound exactly a month after he earned his last win as a starter in a six-inning outing against Northern Kentucky on March 11. He was the last A&M starter to claim a win.

Wansing gave up two runs on three hits in the second inning, including a double by Roadrunner designated hitter Taylor Smith, and that’s all UTSA needed.

Schlossnagle quickly went to his most dependable reliever, Evan Aschenbeck, with two outs in the second, but the junior lefty had his most uncharacteristic performance of the season. He gave up his second homer of the season, a solo shot by first baseman Sammy Diaz, followed by a two-run double by nine-hole hitter Tye Odom in the third inning. He also issued two walks for the third time in 12 appearances.

“Aschenbeck’s allowed to have a bad day,” Schlossnagle said. “The guy’s saved us nine million times. I’m not worried about that guy.”

With a 5-0 lead, Roadrunner head coach Pat Hallmark continued to run his best pitchers to the mound in search of their biggest win of the year.

Junior Daniel Shafer, who has five saves this season, took over in the bottom of the third to hurl another pair of scoreless, one-hit innings. Next came Ruger Riojas, who has the second-most innings pitched of any UTSA reliever, and he threw two scoreless, one-hit innings. Ace Luke Malone then threw a perfect seventh followed by two innings from Miller.

“We knew we cannot get to the eighth inning down, because [Miller] might pitch in the big leagues,” Schlossnagle said.

A&M (22-11) was able to scratch out a run against Miller, who had allowed five all season, with some help from two walks he issued, his ninth and 10th of the year. It was the first two walks the Aggies drew Tuesday.

Aggie third baseman Trevor Werner, who batted leadoff for the first time this season, drew a four-pitch walk to lead off the bottom of the ninth. First baseman Jack Moss then singled, and shortstop Hunter Haas drove in Werner with a groundout to shortstop.

In total, A&M had just six baserunners on four hits and two walks.

“They certainly attacked the zone and credit their guys for doing that,” Werner said of UTSA’s pitchers. “Like Coach said, these guys are good, and they’re fighting for something, just like we are. Gotta give credit where credit’s due, but it’s certainly not the offensive production that we’re capable of.”

After Aschenbeck, five Aggie relievers held UTSA scoreless for the final six innings. Schlossnagle went to senior left-hander Matt Dillard with two outs in the top of the six and Valdez at the plate with a runner on second. The lefty struck out Valdez swinging on four pitches.

It was a move Schlossnagle had in his mind with Valdez’s splits trending sharply downward against left-handed pitching.

“Coach just told me whenever he gave me the ball to get my slider and change-up going, and that’s what I did when I was warming up,” Dillard said. “I knew we were going to lean on the slider more there, and once I got ahead in a leverage count, I executed a slider down.”

A&M will host Missouri for a Southeastern Conference series beginning Thursday. The message now is urgency, Schlossnagle said.

“I’m not saying we have to be perfect the rest of the season, but we don’t have a whole lot of room for error if we want to achieve the goals that this program has,” he said.