When Purdue transfer Troy Wansing made his first start for Texas A&M last weekend against Seattle, he said he felt the nerves of playing in front of a packed Blue Bell Park, an uncommon experience in his previous baseball stops.

Wansing proved Saturday he had moved past the opening-performance jitters, but the Aggie bullpen and bats again looked shaky in a 4-1 loss to Portland.

Portland (5-1) won the series opener 10-3 on Friday. A&M (3-3) will try to avoid a sweep at 1 p.m. Sunday.

A&M left 11 runners on base Saturday while going 4 for 20 at the plate with runners on and 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position. In Friday and Saturday’s games combined, the Aggies stranded 20 runners on base.

“I think guys are trying to do a little too much, but we’ve got a lot of guys that care, and they want to do well for the team and want to do well for the fans and everybody, because we work really hard to be put in this situation,” A&M shortstop Hunter Haas said.

Haas continued to be one of A&M’s few bright spots at the plate this weekend, going 3 for 3 with two walks Saturday. He’s 5 for 7 in the series.

But A&M’s two through six hitters in the order, comprised of veteran hitters and freshman outfielder Jace LaViolette, had just two hits in 35 at-bats over the two games.

“They feel that. That’s the problem,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said of his veteran hitters. “They feel like they have to hit the three-run homer when there is only one guy on base instead of just doing what we do, getting a good pitch to hit. If you don’t, pass it on to the next guy.”

Aggie center fielder Jordan Thompson went 2 for 4 and drove in the lone Aggie run in the bottom of the fourth when he lined the ball off the glove of diving Pilot third baseman Spencer Scott. Trevor Werner scored from second to tie the game at 1.

Portland opened the scoring in the top of the fourth on an RBI single by left fielder Briley Knight, bringing home catcher Nich Klemp.

Through the first two games of the series, Klemp is 5 for 10 with three RBIs.

“He’s really good,” Wansing said. “He seems really in control in the box, and he can get to every pitch.”

The highlight of Wansing’s outing was a four-pitch strikeout of Klemp in the top of the fifth as he stranded runners on first and second base.

“Him being able to stay in that game and strike out a really, really good hitter ... not just a good hitter, but a hot hitter ... starting pitching was outstanding,” Schlossnagle said.

Still, Wansing (0-1) suffered the loss, allowing two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out a career-high nine.

Redshirt freshman Ty Sexton relieved Wansing with one out and a runner on second base in the top of the sixth. Sexton hit Christian Cooney with a pitch then gave up a single to pinch hitter Jake Tsukada and a two-run double to Scott as Portland took a 3-1 lead.

Portland closed out the scoring in the top of the ninth when center fielder Jake Holcroft scurried home on a wild pitch from reliever Carson Lambert.

Pilot reliever Jacob Dobmeier (1-0) picked up the win, while Peter Allegro earned his first save of the season.

Aggie right-hander Chris Cortez (1-0, 3.60 ERA) will take the mound opposite Portland righty Nick Brink (1-0, 0.00 ERA) in Sunday’s finale.

Though the Aggies have dropped three in a row, the amount of runners they have put on base over the last two days gives them hope that success will turn quickly.

“It’s definitely there,” Wansing said. “None of us have lost confidence, especially in the offense. It happens. Just like we’re going to pitch, we’re going to hit when it matters.”