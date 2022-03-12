Texas A&M baseball team splits doubleheader with Santa Clara

Few things have been certain for the Texas A&M baseball team this season. The one thing the Aggies can rely on is the right arm of Micah Dallas.

The junior right-hander battled through six innings in A&M’s series opener with Santa Clara on Saturday and earned the win as the Aggies routed the Broncos 10-2 in the seven-inning game at Blue Bell Park. Santa Clara returned the favor in the nine-inning second game of the doubleheader with a 16-5 victory.

The teams will play the series finale at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Dallas (3-0) took the mound Saturday without his best stuff but held Santa Clara (9-5) to two runs on six hits and struck out seven.

“Obviously, baseball is baseball, and it’s not a for-sure win, but we know it’s a really good shot,” A&M catcher Troy Claunch said of playing with Dallas starting on the mound. “I think that maybe frees guys up a little bit offensively. We know Micah is going to put up zeros on the board, so as an offense, we don’t have to fight and press to scrap one run.”

Dallas said he hoped his fight would inspire an Aggie offense that has struggled to drive in runners at times this season.

“In that last inning, I just felt like I was a little upset, so I got a little fire under me, and I feel like that’s something that we can use as a team,” Dallas said. “If they punch us right in the face, we respond.”

A&M (9-5) struck first and often in the opener, scoring six runs on seven hits over the first two innings. First baseman Jack Moss scored two of his three runs over that stretch. For the day, he went 4 for 6 with one RBI and five runs.

After leaving 32 runners on base in the previous four games, A&M enjoyed a bit of a breakthrough in Saturday’s opener, but inconsistency returned to plague the Aggies in the second game.

A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle used outfielders Dylan Rock and Jordan Thompson in the second game to get the pair some at-bats before Southeastern Conference play begins. Thompson went 0 for 4 with four strikeouts, while playing center field. Rock hit a solo home run in the fifth but finished the game 1 for 5 with two strikeouts playing left field.

“I didn’t want Dylan Rock to sit too long, and Jordan Thompson has done a really nice job in practice of putting the bat on the ball,” Schlossnagle said. “I thought if there was ever a chance to give him an opportunity to compete, that was the chance, and obviously it didn’t turn out the way we had hoped.”

Santa Clara jumped on starter Nathan Dettmer (1-2) in the second inning of the second game, scoring two runs on three consecutive singles and a wild pitch.

The Broncos busted open the game in the fourth with six runs. Eamonn Lance hit a leadoff double and scored on John Hanley’s single to chase Dettmer, who allowed four runs on six hits in three innings. He walked one and struck out two.

Power reliever Chris Cortez recorded just one out in the inning while giving up four runs, three earned, on four hits.

Aggie left-hander Will Johnston relieved Cortez and posted a second solid outing, allowing a run on a hit with four strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

“Willie can be one of those guys,” Dallas said. “He can be a weekend guy. We have a lot of those guys. Willie’s got that fire. He’s got that stuff we love to play behind.”

The Aggies tried to get back into the game by plating two runs in the fourth, another in the fifth and two more in the seventh.

But Santa Clara nicked A&M for five runs in the eighth to put away the game.

Bronco reliever Nick Sando (2-0) earned the second-game win, allowing two runs on two hits in 4 2/3 innings. Starter Cole Kitchen and Sando combined to strike out 15, a new season high for A&M and the eighth game in which A&M batters have struck out 10 or more times.

Schlossnagle said his team is searching for small victories that could lead to more consistent play. The first small victory would be claiming a series win over Santa Clara, which would be the Aggies’ first series win in the last three weekends.

“We haven’t been able to play consistent, good baseball,” he said. “I told the team right now we’re looking for small victories, and a small victory right now would be to win a series, since we lost the last two.”

NOTES — Claunch went 5 for 6 with two RBIs and two walks over the two games. ... Aggie shortstop Kalae Harrison left during his first at-bat of Saturday’s first game with a back injury and won’t return for the series, Schlossnagle said. “He’s been fighting a little bit of a back thing, and then it got worse there on that swing,” he said.

