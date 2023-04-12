The Texas A&M baseball team continues to scuffle.

The Aggies won their last two Southeastern Conference series with a prolific offense that bailed out erratic pitching. But in a 5-1 loss to Texas-San Antonio on Tuesday, the Aggies managed only four hits for their worst offensive output since a 9-0 loss to LSU against expected first-round MLB draft pick Paul Skenes in the SEC opener.

A&M (20-13, 5-7) will look to regain its winning ways at Blue Bell Park this week against Missouri (21-11, 4-8), which has lost eight of its last nine conference games. A&M also will get a boost from huge crowds for Family Weekend.

“Quite frankly, it doesn’t matter who we play,” A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “We need to play good baseball, good sound baseball. It’s been awhile. I don’t even remember the last time we put a complete game together where you really felt you got good starting pitching and you played from ahead. I said this last year — [let’s win] just a solid 8-2 game. It’s like my favorite score in baseball.”

A&M opened the season with an 8-2 victory over Seattle for its only win by that score this season.

Missouri beat Texas 6-5 and TCU 9-8 on opening weekend at the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington. The Tigers earned national attention by sweeping fourth-ranked Tennessee to start SEC play, outscoring the Volunteers 23-6 over the three-game series. But Missouri also has been swept by ninth-ranked South Carolina and 16th-ranked Kentucky.

“They’ve had some really high moments, and then they’ve had some rough ones lately,” Schlossnagle said.

Fourth-ranked Vanderbilt won the series at Missouri last weekend, but the Tigers played well, winning the middle game 5-4 after dropping the opener 7-6.

“They played super competitive against Vanderbilt last week,” Schlossnagle said. “So we’re going to have our hands full.”

Missouri’s top hitter is fifth-year senior Luke Mann, who is hitting .336 with 10 homers and 25 runs batted in. He’s complemented by sixth-year senior Hank Zeisler (.286, 9 HRs, 35 RBIs).

The Tigers are batting only .273 as a team to rank last in the SEC, just behind A&M’s 276. But Missouri has a 4.43 ERA to rank seventh, three spots ahead of A&M’s 5.39.

Schlossnagle said he was impressed with Missouri’s work against Vanderbilt, which he said “is an incredible explosive team,” which has 45 homers and 254 RBIs.

A&M had averaged 8.6 runs in its seven games before Tuesday’s loss to UTSA. Schlossnagle said he is hopeful his team can put a complete game together, because he’s seen glimpses.

“I do believe this team’s capable of doing that, but we have to go do it and we’ve got to do it sooner rather than later,” he said.

• NOTES — Missouri and A&M will play at 7 p.m. Thursday (ESPNU), 6 p.m. Friday and 12:30 p.m. Saturday. ... There will be fireworks after Friday’s game. ... A&M leads the all-time series with Missouri 54-37-2, including 10-5-1 in the SEC. ... A&M’s starting pitcher Thursday will be junior right-hander Nathan Dettmer (1-3, 5.98 ERA). Missouri will counter with freshman right-hander Logan Lunceford (3-1, 3.29). Neither team has decided on a Friday starter. Missouri will throw senior right-hander Chandler Murphy (3-3, 4.01) on Saturday, while A&M has yet to announce its starter.