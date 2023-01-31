 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M baseball team ranked fifth by NCBWA in preseason poll

Texas A&M is ranked fifth in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s preseason poll.

The Aggies are one of 11 Southeastern Conference teams in the poll’s top 35 led by top-ranked LSU and second-ranked Tennessee. The others include No. 4 Florida, No. 6 Arkansas, No. 7 Ole Miss, No. 9 Vanderbilt, No. 25 Alabama, No. 27 Auburn, No. 28 South Carolina and No. 31 Mississippi State.

A&M, which won two games at the College World Series last year, will open the season Feb. 17 against Seattle at Blue Bell Park in a three-game series.

