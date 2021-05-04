Texas A&M baseball team rallies past Texas-Arlington 8-4

ARLINGTON — The Texas A&M baseball team scored in the last four innings to wipe out a four-run deficit and grab an 8-4 nonconference victory over Texas-Arlington on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.

A three-run double by A&M pinch hitter Bryan Sturges in the sixth inning pulled A&M within 4-3. The Aggies took control with three more runs in the seventh. Ray Alejo’s RBI single tied the game, then Austin Bost’s sacrifice fly gave A&M the lead and Jordan Thompson’s RBI single pushed it to 6-4.

A&M’s bullpen did the rest as Joseph Menefee, Alex Magers and Chandler Jozwiak combined for four scoreless innings, allowing only two hits. They struck out three and walked one. Menefee (3-2) pitched a hitless inning to get the victory in A&M’s final nonconference game of the year.

UTA (22-23) scored two runs in the first and two more in the fifth for a 4-0 lead, but the Aggies (25-22) dominated the final four innings to snap a three-game losing streak.

“It was a lot of fun,” A&M head coach Rob Childress said. “We had the opportunity to go get our 20th nonconference in a major league stadium that’s second to none in this country. I’m just real proud of our resiliency. It’s a fun way to win that game.”