Texas A&M baseball team rallies past Auburn 11-9 to even series

AUBURN, Ala. — The Texas A&M baseball team scored three runs with two outs in the eighth inning to pull out an 11-9 victory over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday afternoon in Southeastern Conference play at Plainsman Park.
Auburn shortstop Ryan Bliss’ throwing error on Ray Alejo’s ground ball allowed two runs to score to give the Aggies a 10-9 lead. A&M added an insurance run as Alejo stole second and scored on Logan Sartori’s single.
The comeback allowed A&M (28-24, 8-18) to move a game ahead of Auburn (21-25, 7-19) in the battle for the last spot in the 12-team SEC tournament. The 12th-place Aggies are two games behind LSU (31-19, 10-16) and a game and a half ahead of last-place Missouri (14-33, 7-20).
Auburn rallied from a 3-1 deficit in Friday night’s game for a 5-4 victory. Saturday’s slugfest had six-lead changes with Auburn ahead 9-7 after five innings.
“It’s huge after last night’s loss,” A&M coach Rob Childress said. “For us to find a way to win a tough, hard fought game, and it wasn’t easy, it says a lot about the heart of our team.”
A&M junior left-hander Joseph Menefee capped a career-high 4 2/3 innings of relief by retiring the last nine batters. He allowed only three hits with no runs, striking out five and walking one. Menefee (4-2) cooled off an offense that had eight hits in the first 4 1/3 innings, six of them home runs.
“Today, I was able to get the fastball on both sides better than I have all season,” Menefee said.
Auburn wasted no time teeing off on A&M starter Chris Weber as the Tigers’ Bliss, Tyler Miller and Rankin Woley hit back-to-back-to-back home runs to start the bottom of the first.
Auburn roughed up A&M reliever Bryce Miller for six more runs over Miller’s 3 1/3 innings, hitting three more homers. Steven Williams tied the game at 4 in the bottom of the second with a solo homer. Auburn tied the game at 7 in the fourth on Miller’s second solo shot and Williams’ second blast, a two-run shot.
Menefee, though, cooled off Auburn’s bats.
“Certainly Moose settled things down for us, and we continued to grind and fight and scratch and claw offensively,” Childress said.
A&M pulled within 9-8 in the sixth on Ty Coleman’s single that drove in Taylor Smith, who was hit with a pitch.
A&M took a 2-0 lead in the first on Jordan Thompson’s double. The Aggies went ahead 4-3 in the second on Sartori’s RBI single and Austin Bost’s sacrifice fly.
Auburn’s pitching woes gave the Aggies three runs in the fourth for a 7-4 lead. Alejo walked, and Sartori and Will Frizzell were hit by pitches. Alejo scored on a wild pitch, and Bost and Smith each added RBI singles.
Auburn used seven pitchers with none lasting more than 2 2/3 innings. Starter Richard Fitts lasted only an inning. Auburn walked 10 batters and hit four batters.
Thanks to Menefee, the Aggies used only three pitchers.
“For me to come in and get innings and give the back end of the bullpen some rest was huge for us going into tomorrow,” Menefee said.
Sartori, who had five hits last weekend against Ole Miss, had three hits and two RBIs. Thompson added two hits.
Miller had three hits for Auburn, with Miller and Brody Moore each adding two.
A&M stranded 14 runners but went a solid 7 for 20 with runners in scoring position, while Auburn was only 1 of 8.
Childress said in 30 years of coaching it had to be the first time he saw a team give up six homers and win.
“A four-hour plus game will test your attention span,” Auburn head coach Butch Thompson said on the school’s website. “I felt like we got to a point in the ballgame where either team was going to be really excited about winning this one and really disappointed about losing. At the end of the day, I think Texas A&M squeaks it out because they just didn’t give the extra outs.”
Auburn’s first five batters combined to go 9 of 21 with the six homers and eight RBIs. The rest of the team was 2 for 15.