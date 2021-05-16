Texas A&M baseball team rallies past Auburn 11-9 to even series

Auburn used seven pitchers with none lasting more than 2 2/3 innings. Starter Richard Fitts lasted only an inning. Auburn walked 10 batters and hit four batters.

Thanks to Menefee, the Aggies used only three pitchers.

“For me to come in and get innings and give the back end of the bullpen some rest was huge for us going into tomorrow,” Menefee said.

Sartori, who had five hits last weekend against Ole Miss, had three hits and two RBIs. Thompson added two hits.

Miller had three hits for Auburn, with Miller and Brody Moore each adding two.

A&M stranded 14 runners but went a solid 7 for 20 with runners in scoring position, while Auburn was only 1 of 8.

Childress said in 30 years of coaching it had to be the first time he saw a team give up six homers and win.

“A four-hour plus game will test your attention span,” Auburn head coach Butch Thompson said on the school’s website. “I felt like we got to a point in the ballgame where either team was going to be really excited about winning this one and really disappointed about losing. At the end of the day, I think Texas A&M squeaks it out because they just didn’t give the extra outs.”