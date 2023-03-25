KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 12th-ranked Tennessee baseball team tied the game with three runs in the seventh then grabbed an 8-7 walk-of victory over 18th-ranked Texas A&M on sophomore Jared Dickey’s sacrifice fly on Saturday before 4,472 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee clinched the Southeastern Conference series by scoring the game’s last four runs after the Aggies (15-8, 1-4) battled back from an early deficit for a 6-4 lead with a four-run sixth inning.

The Volunteers (18-6, 2-3) won the game by taking advantage of a leadoff walk in the ninth inning by sophomore Christian Moore, who took second on a wild pitch by junior left-hander Will Johnston (2-1). Moore moved to third on a groundout by sophomore Blake Burke. A&M intentionally walked sophomore Hunter Ensley after falling behind 2-0 on the cleanup hitter who was 1 for 4. The left-handed hitting Dickey then blasted a deep fly ball to right-center field to easily score Moore for the game winner.

“I was pretty much thinking just hit the ball up the middle,” Dickey said. “After seeing that curveball out, I knew they were going to challenge me with the heater in just to try to get me to roll over to get the out at home. I got my hands through it and went to work.”

Dickey, who was 3 for 4, hit a wind-blown RBI triple in Tennessee’s three-run seventh. Dickey thought he’d hit a two-run homer off sophomore right-hander Brad Rudis as he stood at the plate admiring the shot, but he started to run when he realized the ball was staying inside the park because of the 18-mph wind blowing in. A&M senior right fielder Jordan Thompson had drifted back toward the fence and wasn’t able to catch the ball that bounced about 30 feet short of the wall. That scored Ensley, who pulled the Vols within 7-5 on an RBI single. Dickey later scored to the tie the game on a wild pitch by Johnston on a 3-1 offering.

Tennessee sophomore right-hander Chase Burns had retired 12 straight batters when junior Jack Moss hit a two-out single in the sixth on a 1-2 pitch. Senior Austin Bost followed with a double, and freshman Jace LaViolette hit an opposite-field single down the left-field line to score two runs and tie the game at 4. A&M juniors Trevor Werner and Ryan Targac both drew full-pitch walks to load the bases and chase Burns. Freshman pinch-hitter Max Kaufer also drew a full-count walk to greet reliever Kirby Connell and give A&M the lead. Tennessee third baseman Zane Denton booted Thompson’s easy grounder to allow another run to score. Thompson, pinch hitting, grounded out on a full-count pitch to end the inning.

A&M pushed its lead to 7-4 in the seventh on Moss’ RBI double that scored junior Hunter Haas, who had singled.

The Aggies for the second straight day scored two runs in the first as the left-handed hitting Moss hit his second homer over the fence in left-center field, taking advantage of the wind blowing from right to left. That scored freshman Kasen Wells, who had reached on an infield hit.

Tennessee bounced back against sophomore starter Troy Wansing, who failed to make it out of the second inning. The Vols scored a run in the first as Wansing hit junior Maui Ahuna with a pitch then Moore and Burke followed with singles. Junior Cal Stark hit a leadoff single in the second for Tennessee. Wansing walked two batters with one out to load the bases, and Ahuna hit a two-run double to give the Vols a 3-2 lead and chase Wansing. Moore followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 4-2.

A&M junior left-hander Evan Aschenbeck gave the Aggies a chance to rally with 3 2/3 scoreless innings. He allowed only two hits, striking out four and walking two.

Graduate right-hander Camden Sewell (1-0) got the victory by getting Bost to ground into a double play to end the ninth. Haas had walked to open the inning.

Sewell relieved junior right-hander Andrew Lindsey, who pitched 2 1/3 hitless innings. Lindsey struck out three straight batters after entering the game in the seventh following Moss’ double. Lindsey also got Moss to pop up in the ninth before leaving.

“Really, the last out he got was the biggest,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “But in general he was really strong.”

A&M, which lost the opener 10-4, will try to salvage the finale at noon Sunday, which will be televised live on ESPN (Optimum Ch. 35).

Tennessee 8, Texas A&M 7

Texas A&M;200;004;100—;7;8;1

Tennessee;130;000;301—;8;9;1

Troy Wansing, Evan Aschenbeck (2), Brad Rudis (6), Will Johnston (7) and Hank Bard, Max Kaufer (7), JD Gregson (9); Chase Burns, Kirby Connell (6), Zach Joyce (7), Andrew Lindsay (7), Camden Sewell (9) and Charlie Taylor, Jared Dickey (9).

W — Sewell (1-0). L — Johnston (2-1).

HR — Jack Moss, A&M (2)

Leading hitters — A&M: Moss 3-5, 2B, HR, 3 RBIs; Jace LaViolette 1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; TENNESSEE: Dickey 3-4, 3B, 2 RBIs; Christian Moore 2-3, RBI; Maui Ahuna 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs

Records: A&M (15-8, 1-4); Tennessee (18-6, 2-3)