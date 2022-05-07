Texas A&M baseball team rallies from nine runs down to take Game 2 over South Carolina

Texas A&M’s Jim Schlossnagle has seen a lot of baseball in his 21 seasons as a head coach.

Saturday’s 13-12 come-from-behind win over South Carolina at Blue Bell Park contained a little bit of every kind of crazy and left the Aggie skipper at a loss for words.

“Holy cow, what an awesome game,” Schlossnagle said.

The No. 21 Aggies (30-15,14-9) overcame a 9-0 deficit to take the lead, lost it in the top of the ninth, then got it back for good on a two-out, walk-off home run from Brett Minnich to claim their sixth straight Southeastern Conference series win. A&M won the series opener 16-4 on Friday.

With a 1-0 count Minnich was

Ahead in the count 1-0 and looking for a looping breaking ball from Gamecock save leader Matthew Becker (2-4), Minnich didn’t waste it, sending the curveball over the center-field wall with Logan Britt on first base. Britt had walked with two outs.

South Carolina center fielder Evan Stone took his first step in on the fly ball, causing a momentary hint of doubt for Minnich. But the southern wind got hold of the ball, and Stone continued to drift to the wall until Minnich’s first career walk-off home run sailed out of his reach.

“That’s the part that got me, because I knew I got it,” Minnich said of Stone initially breaking in on his homer. “There’s no way this was going right to him. I’m not that weak.”

Minnich went 1 for 5 with four RBIs, driving in runs with a groundout and a walk as came to the plate three times with the bases loaded.

Prior to his final bases-loaded at-bat in the bottom of the eighth, Minnich said Schlossnagle told him to watch for Becker’s breaking ball, which came in handy an at-bat later.

“I was like, ‘Alright, I’m going with it,’ and he threw me exactly what [Schlossnagle] told me, so I just put a good swing on it,” Minnich said.

A&M needed a Herculean effort to put Minnich in that position.

Aggie starter Micah Dallas suffered his fourth consecutive rough outing, allowing a season-high eight runs on eight hits as he lasted on an inning and a third, his shortest outing of the season. Dallas hasn’t pitched more than four innings in his last four starts and worked past 4 2/3 innings just once in his last six starts.

Schlossnagle said he thought Dallas had better stuff Saturday than in his last several outings, but throwing errors by the pitcher in the first and second innings provided easy momentum for the Gamecocks (23-22, 9-14).

“I actually thought [his pitches] were down, but he had some unlucky things and you sandwich that round two horrible [errors],” Schlossnagle said.

By the top of the fourth, the Aggies found themselves in a 9-0 hole, and Schlossnagle said he was almost ready to throw in the towel and pull starting catcher Troy Claunch to save his legs for Sunday’s series finale.

Midgame fire and brimstone meetings in the dugout are not a tool Schlossnagle leans on, he said, but after seeing the frustration on designated hitter Dylan Rock’s face early in the game, he called his team together during the third inning.

“I think that teams that meet in the dugout are representative of losing teams, so I never have dugout meetings,” he said. “But I had one today. ... One of the things we kind of pride ourselves in is you play to a standard, not a scoreboard. Don’t look at the scoreboard. Don’t pay attention to what the runs are, just play and let’s see what happens.”

Lightning began to strike for the Aggies in the fifth. Jack Moss singled and Rock doubled with one out. Austin Bost got hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Minnich drew his bases-loaded walk to give A&M its first run. One out later, Ryan Targac lifted a pop fly into the jet stream and watched as it floated over the left-field fence, cutting the Gamecock lead to 9-5.

Scouting proved key for Targac as well, he said, as he looked for the same change-up that South Carolina starter Noah Hall struck him out with in his previous at-bat.

“At this field, it’s almost a launch pad to left, so when the wind is in our favor, we’re not trying to get the ball up in the air, but we’re trying to put a good swing on it,” Targac said.

After trading runs in the seventh, the Aggies’ power helped fuel another five-run inning in the eight as they took their first lead of the game. Third baseman Trevor Werner, batting leadoff for the first time this season, blasted a two-run home run to left that needed no help from the wind. Minnich later followed with his RBI groundout, and Claunch added a two-run single to give A&M an 11-10 lead.

Pinch hitter Rody Barker sparked the eighth-inning rally with a leadoff double. It was his first hit of the season in just his third at-bat.

“I knew I hit it well and whenever I saw it go past [the left fielder], it was a pretty good feeling,” Barker said.

It wouldn’t be enough.

With A&M save leader Jacob Palisch (4-3) on the mound in the top of the ninth, Gamecock second baseman Braylen Wimmer launched a leadoff home run to tie the game at 11. South Carolina later regained the lead on a swinging bunt that dribbled off the end of Brandt Belk’s bat, rolled foul at first then spun back inside the third-base line to Palisch, who had trouble dealing with it and spiked a throw home that allowed Talmadge LeCroy to score the go-ahead run.

Palisch was credited with the win, though Saturday’s best work by an Aggie pitcher was done by Wyatt Tucker, who threw a career-high 5 1/3 innings in relief.

For only the second time this season, the Aggies took an SEC series in the first two games, which Minnich said takes the weight off the finale at 1 p.m. Sunday.

“We have such a resilient group, and we like to have fun, obviously, and there is never a time that we think that we’re out of this,” Minnich said.

• NOTES — For the second consecutive game, Aggie shortstop Kalae Harrison made a defensive appearance as he returns from an injury that has kept him out of the starting lineup since March 12. Harrison entered the game in the top of the ninth. He did not have an at-bat. ... South Carolina will start right-hander Will Sanders (6-2, 3.82 ERA) on the mound Sunday. A&M has not announced its Sunday starter. Freshman Brad Rudis has started the last two series finales for the Aggies.

