Texas A&M baseball team rallies for 6-4 victory at No. 8 LSU to open SEC play

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Texas A&M baseball team scored two runs in the seventh inning and two more in the ninth to upset eighth-ranked LSU 6-4 in a Southeastern Conference opener Friday night at Alex Box Stadium.

A&M (11-6) broke at 4-4 tie in the top of the ninth on junior Austin Bost’s one-out single that scored graduate transfer Kole Kaler, who had doubled. The Aggies then loaded the bases on walks to graduate transfer Troy Claunch and junior Brett Minnich. Graduate transfer Dylan Rock’s infield single scored freshman pinch-runner Ty Hodge for a 6-4 lead.

A&M freshman right-hander Chris Cortez (3-1) retired LSU (14-4) in order in the bottom of the ninth to seal the victory.

Cortez capped a solid performance by A&M’s much-maligned bullpen, which allowing only two hits and one run over 4 1/3 innings. Graduate transfer Jacob Palisch, sophomore left-hander Will Johnston and Cortez combined for five strikeouts and one walk. Sophomore right-hander Nathan Dettmer started and lasted 4 2/3 innings, striking out three with no walks. He allowed five hits and three earned runs.

A&M took a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh with a pair of two-out runs. Kaler reached on an infield hit that scored sophomore Ryan Targac, who was hit by a pitch and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Kaler also took second on a throwing error by LSU first baseman Tre Morgan trying to retire Targac. That allowed Kaler to score on Bost’s line drive that was dropped by right fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo.

A&M, which had 10 hits and no errors, took a 2-1 lead in the second on back-to-back home runs by Rock and Targac.

Kaler, Bost and Rock each had two hits.

LSU took a 1-0 lead in the first on a two-out single by Cade Doughty that scored Crews, who had singled.

LSU’s Jordan Thompson tied the game at 2 in the fourth with a homer. Tyler McManus gave the Tigers a 3-2 lead an inning later with another homer. LSU again tied the game at 4 in the eighth, converting Crews’ leadoff single into a run with a walk, hit batter and fielder’s choice.

LSU had seven hits with Crews, McManus and Doughty each having two. The Tigers used eight pitchers with Eric Reyzelman (1-1), the sixth pitcher, taking the loss.

In the battle of first-year head coaches, A&M’s Jim Schlossnagle, who came from TCU, bested LSU’s Jay Johnson, who came from Arizona.

Game 2 of the series will be at 6 p.m. Saturday.