The Texas A&M baseball team didn’t beat Northern Kentucky as much as they survived for the 10-7 victory over the Norse at Blue Bell Park on Sunday afternoon.

The 19th-ranked Aggies, playing their eighth game in 10 days that included a 16-inning marathon, scored runs in their last four at-bats to rally from a four-run deficit to come out ahead in the 3-hour, 50-minute struggle.

“I’m really proud of the way we competed,” said A&M junior reliever Will Johnston, who was the winning pitcher. “I know baseball, that’s just how the game works, it’s never going to be perfect.”

The Norse, who were outscored 20-2 in the first two games of the series, showed fight by sending 10 batters to the plate in the third inning and scored four runs for a 4-3 lead. Northern Kentucky (8-7) banged out four more hits in the fifth to score three more for a 7-3 lead behind junior right-handed reliever Clay Brock who had thrown three shutout innings.

“It [would] be real easy to panic right there, but I don’t think we did,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “We knew they still had Brock and he had a great change-up. We knew he was going to give us fits, especially on a day with the north wind [blowing].”

The Aggies’ comeback started with senior Jordan Thompson’s two-run single in the fifth. A&M added a run in the sixth to pull within 7-6, taking advantage of a leadoff single by junior Hank Bard. The Aggies grabbed an 8-7 lead in the seventh via a pair of unearned runs and added two insurance runs in the eighth after back-to-back singles by junior Hunter Haas and senior Jack Moss set things up.

“I think it says a lot about our team, especially with so many guys down and playing so many young players,” Schlossnagle.

In sweeping Northern Kentucky, A&M (12-4) stretched its winning streak to seven.

“This game is not built to beat the same team three games in a row and definitely not built to win five games in a week so, I’m really proud of how we played today,” Schlossnagle said.

A&M won despite sophomore starting pitcher Chris Cortez allowing four earned runs and lasting only 2 1/3 innings after throwing at least five innings in his previous three starts.

“Chris just wasn’t commanding the ball or his off-speed pitches,” Schlossnagle said. “He had a rough day, but he’s been much better than that and we’ll anticipate him being better than that next week.”

Luckily, A&M had plenty of available arms after using only two relievers in the first two games of the series as starting pitchers Nathan Dettmer and Troy Wansing each had six-inning outings.

Johnston, the last of four relievers, was the only one who was unscathed. The left-hander didn’t allow a hit in 2 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and two walks. Johnston retired the first four batters with ease, but loaded the bases in the ninth with two walks and a hit batter before getting a game-ending groundout by Treyvin Moss, who had two hits in the game.

“Both teams did a really good job competing and staying above the baseball and hitting the ball the other way,” Schlossnagle said. “A lot of our left-handed hitters hit the ball the other way.”

A&M had 13 hits – all singles – with Haas and Moss each having three. Senior Austin Bost, who extended his hitting streak to nine games, and freshman Kaeden Kent each had two hits.

A&M started strong in the first inning with back-to-back hits by Moss and Bost with runners in scoring position, but then the Aggies went 2 for 14 with runners in scoring position.

Northern Kentucky had 10 hits with a quartet having two, led by shortstop Noah Fisher who had three RBIs. But the Norse also struck out 16 times, four more than Saturday which was their previous season-high mark. Northern Kentucky after taking a 7-3 lead had only one hit in the final four innings.

A&M will play Tuesday at Houston before returning to Blue Bell Park to play top-ranked LSU to open Southeastern Conference play.

NOTES – A&M’s pitchers along with allowing double-digit hits, plucked three batters and walked six. “Everybody on our pitching staff, [knows] we’re too good to be doing stuff like that,” Johnston said. “When you pitch behind in the count, bad things are going to happen.” …. Johnston after giving up three runs against Portland on Feb. 24 without getting an out has been nails in four appearances by allowing no hits in seven innings with 14 strikeouts and five walks. “I had limited preseason work,” Johnston said. “So, I’m just [trying] to get back into what I was really doing good in the fall.” … A&M, which didn’t have junior third baseman Trevor Werner (hamstring) and senior outfielder Brett Minnich (broken thumb), batted .365 for the series (35 of 96).