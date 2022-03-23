Texas A&M baseball team pounds Rice for 15-8 victory

HOUSTON – The Texas A&M baseball team blew a six-run lead but bounced back for a 15-8 nonconference victory over the Rice Owls on Tuesday night at Reckling Park.

Rice (6-16) scored six runs in the fourth to the tie the game at 8, but the Aggies (13-7) pulled away by scoring runs in every inning but one.

Austin Britt broke the tie with a two-run homer in the fifth. Back-to-back singles in the seventh by Taylor Smith and Kole Kaler led to a sacrifice fly by Austin Bost for an 11-8 lead. A&M made it 14-8 in the eighth on an RBI double by Taylor Smith and a two-run single by Kaler. Dylan Rock’s RBI double in the ninth ended the scoring.

Robert Hogan (2-1) was the winning pitcher with an inning of work, though he gave up three hits and two earned runs. Joseph Menefee, Alex Magers and Xavier Lovett combined for 4 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, allowing only one hit. They struck out five with two walks.

A&M had 14 hits led by Rock who had three. Jack Moss, Brett Minnich, Britt, Taylor and Kaler each added two. Moss drove in five runs and Britt had four.

Rice had 11 hits, three by Nathan Becker who had three RBIs.

A&M scored four in the second and four more in the fourth for an 8-2 lead. Rock had an RBI single in the second and Britt hit two-run homer. Moss’ fielder’s choice made it 4-1. Moss made it 8-2 in the fourth with a grand slam, scoring Smith and Kaler who had walked and Bost who was hit by a pitch.

Rice answered with six runs in the bottom of the sixth as the 10-run frame was a big reason the game took 4 hours, 27 minutes. The Owls had five hits in the frame, the big blow being a 3-run double by Nathan Becker.

NOTES – Britt has five homers for the season. A&M has hit eight in the last four games. … The Aggies will play Auburn in a three-game Southeastern Conference series at Blue Bell Park with games at 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.