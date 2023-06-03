STANFORD, Cali. — After the second inning, a Cal State Fullerton baseball fan grinned and shook his head as he walked the concourse of Sunken Diamond.

“I was on top of the world… for like a minute,” he said with a hint of feigned exasperation.

The Titans spent the top of the second giving a clinic in traditional small ball — get ’em on, get ’em over, get ’em home. But it took less than an inning for the Aggies to prove the Titans’ offense was just a little too small.

Texas A&M opened play in the NCAA tournament's Stanford Regional with a 12-7 win over Fullerton thanks to three multi-run innings early in the evening.

A&M took advantage of 12 walks and a hit batter as Fullerton's pitchers struggled to find their control.

“We didn’t play our best game today, and Texas A&M took advantage of all the freebies that we gave them,” Fullerton head coach Jason Dietrich said. “We didn’t play good baseball tonight, so give credit to Texas A&M for doing what they did. They deserved it.”

A&M starter Will Johnston lasted just 1 1/3 innings that included a walk, a wild pitch and a hit batter over 43 pitches (24 strikes). He also committed an error on a pickoff throw — one of two A&M errors while he was on the mound and one of four for the game. It was the first time this season the Aggies committed more than three errors in a game.

“We haven’t made four errors in a week or two weeks much less in one game,” A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “So that was an outlier game for us from a defensive standpoint. Will ... I think he threw one offspeed pitch for a strike in his entire outing. Give them credit. They got their bunts down as Fullerton is always going to do. And then, just when you think they’re bunting, they get a swing off.”

Fullerton's Maddox Latta led off the top of the second with a double, then Cole Urman reached on a fielding error by shortstop Hunter Haas. The Titans (31-23) scored on a pair of ground outs and an RBI double by shortstop Jack Haley for a 3-0 lead.

But in the bottom half of the inning, A&M (37-25) took advantage of a walk, a Ryan Targac single and another walk to counter with five runs. Freshman catcher Max Kaufer started the merry-go-round with a single up the middle for one of his three RBIs.

In his last two games, Kaufer has six RBIs and has featured behind the plate in the Aggies' last 21 games. The early enrollee turned 18 in the middle of the spring season and his age is frequently a talking point for those around the game. With a laugh, he said he’s tired of hearing about his youth.

“What Max has done for us defensively — he’s caught 20-something straight games and handled the pitching staff and developed leadership skills and he’s starting to be rewarded at the plate,” Schlossnagle said. “He’s putting good swings on balls and now he’s having some balls fall in. The game knows. The game rewards good people who work hard.”

An inning later, Kaufer pulled a single through the left side, driving in his second run of the game as a part of a three run Aggie frame, extending their lead to 8-3.

Junior left fielder Ryan Targac highlighted the three-run fourth with a two-RBI home run that cleared the tall tree line past the fence in left field. At that point, A&M seemed primed to cruse to an 11-3 win.

“In the early season, really had some trust issues just about some doubts in my head and so the last couple of weeks I’ve just had an unreal flow of trust that’s come through me,” Targac said.

Fullerton starter Tyler Stultz (7-5) was saddled with the loss, his first in three outings.

Another freshman, left-handed reliever Shane Sdao (4-1) steadied the Aggie defense from the mound. After entering with two outs in the second, he sat down the next eight straight batters.

A pair of walks and an error landed the bases for the Titans in the fifth but Sdao, making his first NCAA tournament appearance, retired the next two batters to end the threat.

He earned the win in four innings of scoreless, hitless work, complete with four strikeouts.

“I think his fastball looked really good. He was throwing everything for strikes. His changeup looked really good and when you’re a left-handed pitcher able to locate three pitches consistently, that’s going to win you a lot of games.”

Things got nervy in the seventh and eighth with the Titans pushed across four runs to pull within four of the Aggies. Titan first baseman Caden Connor put a charge into a two-out offering from Aggie receiver Ty Sexton that fell into the glove of Jace LaViolette just feet away from making the game 11-9.

Senior receiver Matt Dillard worked a steady bottom of the ninth, retiring the side on strikeouts to secure the tournament-opening win.

The Aggies move into the winner’s bracket to face Stanford at 8 p.m. Saturday at Sunken Diamond. Stanford slugged four home runs against San Jose State in a 13-2 victory earlier in the day and will present a completely different challenge for the Aggies. The Cardinal power bats and arms will be much more like Southeastern Conference competition than the Titans, Schlossnagle said.

Leaning again on freshman talent, Schlossnagle will hand the ball to left hander Justin Lamkin (3-3, 5.62 ERA) for Saturday’s start after he threw a one-hit outing against South Carolina in the SEC tournament.

“They’re not freshman anymore,” Schlossnagle said of his first-year class. “Same thing on the other teams - Stanford’s young players. Played nine SEC games in 11 days, including six in a row. That’s as tough of a stretch [as there is]. And they’re all close. Every single pitch in the game had leverage on it. That’s great experience for us.”