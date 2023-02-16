As freshmen began arriving to join the Texas A&M baseball program this fall, a few of the veterans quickly realized things had changed in just one year.

But a team doesn’t want to change too much after reaching the College World Series semifinals, does it?

A year removed from their deepest run in the postseason, the Aggies return a strong foundation of veterans for year two under head coach Jim Schlossnagle.

Back are offensive leaders Austin Bost, Brett Minnich, Trevor Werner, Jordan Thompson, Ryan Targac and Jack Moss. Bost led the Southeastern Conference last seasons in hits (45) and finished second in batting average (.385) in league games, while Targac led the SEC in RBIs in league games with 41. Moss also had 43 hits in SEC games.

Bost, Minnich and Werner had the option of turning professional after last season but decided to return to A&M for another year. For Minnich and Werner it was a chance to work through another season fully recovered from injury. Minnich had surgery after the season to repair an injured groin that plagued him near the end of the year. Werner suffered an oblique injury early last season and missed time due to a broken hamate bone in his hand suffered during the Frisco Classic.

“It was hard to run and maneuver,” Minnich said. “At the end of the year, it started getting tough to swing a little bit with the groin area, how you have to twist and things like that.”

Minnich and Johnson will likely continue their hold on right and center field, respectively, with freshman Jace Laviolette taking over in left field for the departed Dylan Rock. Laviolette was an ABCA first-team All-American after battling .591 with 53 RBIs, 11 home runs, 12 triples and 55 runs at Katy Tompkins last season.

“I’ve seen a lot of people throughout my time on the baseball field, and he’s one of the best raw, pure hitter talent guys,” Minnich said. “He can run. He can hit. He can throw. He can play defense. He can do a lot of things and knows that too.”

Moss, Bost, Targac and Werner can play in the infield or serve as designated hitter with Arizona State transfer Hunter Haas factoring into that mix as well. In two years with the Sun Devils, Haas hit .278 with 47 runs and 18 doubles.

Haas rejoins Moss, a teammate at Arizona State, and A&M hitting coach Michael Earley, who served in the same capacity with the Sun Devils.

“He’s a gamer,” Moss said. “Him and I have grown up together at this point. I feel like Hunter was a really good player when we came into this thing when we were freshman, and he’s only gotten better. He works his tail off and he’s a leader in the clubhouse.”

The Aggies will open the season with a three-game series against Seattle starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Blue Bell Park. The teams also will play at 2 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

On the mound, A&M will start right-hander Nathan Dettmer, left-handed transfer Troy Wansing and righty Chris Cortez. While Schlossnagle said he doesn’t see the team having a clear-cut closer to begin the season, lefty Will Johnson as well as transfers Matt Dillard (LHP, Sam Houston) and Carson Lambert (RHP, Southern California) will play key roles in the bullpen.

“I would say the left-handers have out performed the right-handers with the exception of Lambert to this point,” Schlossnagle said. “We did OK with the lefties we had at the end of the game last year with [Jacob] Palisch and [Joseph] Menefee and Will towards the end of the season. I think we have multiple options.”

Arguably A&M’s most notable returnees of the year are the entire coaching staff under Schlossnagle, which includes pitching coach Nate Yeskie, Early and assistant coach Nolan Cain.

“I think we have the best coaching staff in the country,” Moss said. “Personally, with Coach Earley, I’ve been with him since my freshman year at Arizona State. He’s really gotten to see myself grow as a person and as a baseball player. I love him to death, and I know for a fact he could have a job in professional baseball if he wanted it, but it means everything for a guy like that to come back, and everyone else is the best in the business.”

While the Aggies are loaded with veteran returners, what won’t look the same is the way the game is played.

Over the offseason the NCAA approved new pace-of-play rules that include a 30-second timer between hitters and for mound visits. Teams also will have two and a half minutes to make in-inning pitching changes.

Most notably, a 20-second action clock will be in place when runners are on base. Pitchers must make a motion toward home or to an occupied base before the clock expires, or a pitch is counted as a ball. Pitchers can step off the rubber only once per batter, or again an automatic ball is added the batting count. Likewise, batters can only call time and step out of the box once per at-bat, or an extra strike will be called.

To expedite the pitch-calling process, every player in the filed will wear electronic wrist bands that will indicate what pitch is being called by the coach in the dugout.

A&M’s pitching staff has been practicing working quickly from the mound to try and take advantage of the new rules, Schlossnagle said. The first 10 seconds of the 20-second clock are for the batter to get ready, but it will depend on if umpires make pitchers wait until 10 seconds are left to start their delivery.

“It’s going to be an interesting little battle between how umpires apply the rules,” Schlossnagle said. “How many of these teams have practiced it the way we have? We’re using the electronic system to get the pitches, so right now on defense our pitchers are moving at record pace, which puts pressure on the hitter to get ready. It’s going to be interesting. I think the pace of play is definitely faster.”