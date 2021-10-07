Texas A&M baseball team opens fall exhibitions with starting rotation wide open

As the Texas A&M baseball team worked through the 2021 season, the need to frequently tinker with the starting rotation and bullpen came at a cost. Ultimately, the Aggies missed the Southeastern Conference tournament for the first time since joining the league, and head coach Rob Childress’ contract was not renewed.
New head coach Jim Schlossnagle will have his first good look at the Aggies’ revamped pitching staff in a fall exhibition game against Houston at 6 p.m. Friday in Blue Bell Park. That evaluation comes at a much lower cost, Schlossnagle said.
“It’s what I call inexpensive experience,” Schlossnagle said. “In the season — Feb. 18 I think is our first game — that’s super expensive experience. It’s going to either gain us a win or cost us a loss. The stuff we have in the fall, it’s inexpensive, so you learn a lot about your team.”
A&M will start former Texas Tech starter Micah Dallas on the mound Friday.
Dallas is one of seven transfer pitchers A&M added for the 2022 season. He started 23 games for the Red Raiders, going 12-5 with 3.47 ERA and 186 strikeouts in four years in Lubbock. His experience along with that of the other transfer pitchers has Schlossnagle excited for the chance to impact the team.
“They come with confidence, and those guys are going to play a massive role on our team,” Schlossnagle said.
The Aggies also return seven pitchers from the 2021 staff, but only two have significant starting experience: sophomore right-hander Nathan Dettmer and redshirt sophomore lefty Jonathan Childress. Dettmer began the season as the Aggies’ prime midweek starter then moved into the No. 3 starter role during the fourth series of the SEC slate. In 12 starts, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound right-hander is 3-2 with a 4.37 ERA. In six starts this summer with the Savannah Bananas of the Costal Plains League, Dettmer went 6-0 with a 1.63 ERA.
Childress has started 16 games over three seasons at A&M. He was the No. 3 weekend starter to open the 2021 season but was moved mostly to the bullpen after the opening SEC series. He went 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA last season.
A&M’s pitching staff includes 10 freshmen. Among them are right-hander Rawley Hector from Anna and lefty Ryan Prager from Dallas Hillcrest. Both were ranked in the 400s on several 2021 MLB draft boards.
“We also have two or three really good freshmen, especially two on the mound, that we’re really excited about,” Schlossnagle said.
Friday will be the first of A&M’s two fall exhibition games at Blue Bell Park. The Aggies also will host Lamar on Oct. 22. Admission is free for both.
“We’re hoping for great crowds, so you can really see guys going in different directions — guys that you think are going to really have an impact in your program, but maybe it’s going to take them a little longer, and guys where you say, holy cow, I haven’t seen that out of them in an intrasquad game,” Schlossnagle said.