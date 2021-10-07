Texas A&M baseball team opens fall exhibitions with starting rotation wide open

The Aggies also return seven pitchers from the 2021 staff, but only two have significant starting experience: sophomore right-hander Nathan Dettmer and redshirt sophomore lefty Jonathan Childress. Dettmer began the season as the Aggies’ prime midweek starter then moved into the No. 3 starter role during the fourth series of the SEC slate. In 12 starts, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound right-hander is 3-2 with a 4.37 ERA. In six starts this summer with the Savannah Bananas of the Costal Plains League, Dettmer went 6-0 with a 1.63 ERA.

Childress has started 16 games over three seasons at A&M. He was the No. 3 weekend starter to open the 2021 season but was moved mostly to the bullpen after the opening SEC series. He went 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA last season.

A&M’s pitching staff includes 10 freshmen. Among them are right-hander Rawley Hector from Anna and lefty Ryan Prager from Dallas Hillcrest. Both were ranked in the 400s on several 2021 MLB draft boards.

“We also have two or three really good freshmen, especially two on the mound, that we’re really excited about,” Schlossnagle said.

Friday will be the first of A&M’s two fall exhibition games at Blue Bell Park. The Aggies also will host Lamar on Oct. 22. Admission is free for both.

“We’re hoping for great crowds, so you can really see guys going in different directions — guys that you think are going to really have an impact in your program, but maybe it’s going to take them a little longer, and guys where you say, holy cow, I haven’t seen that out of them in an intrasquad game,” Schlossnagle said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.