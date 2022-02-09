The Texas A&M baseball team is offering youth birthday packages for Sunday games this season. The package costs $275 and includes tickets for two adults and 10 children with a picnic table on the right-field line and a chance for the birthday youth to throw out a first pitch. The package also includes 10 hot dogs, 10 drinks, 10 bags of chips and 10 ice cream cups. Deadline for booking is the Monday prior to the Sunday of the party. Space for birthday parties is limited. For more information, contact Jax Kendrick at jkendrick@12thmanfoundation.com or 979-260-7946 or Holli Chapton at hchapton@athletics.tamu.edu or 817-205-6621.
Texas A&M baseball team offering birthday packages for 2022 season
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
