Minutes prior to the start of Texas A&M’s baseball game against Sam Houston State on Tuesday, Reveille X handler Grayson Poage fired a strike down the middle of the plate for the ceremonial first pitch at Blue Bell Park.

Strikes weren’t nearly so easy to come by after that as the Aggies lost to the Bearkats 9-2.

Aggie pitchers issued 12 walks and three wild pitches and hit four batters. A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said the Aggies (25-16) are 20-5 when they throw fewer walks than their opponent and 4-11 when they don’t.

“It’s pretty simple,” Schlossnagle said. “It really is that simple. The guy that handles Reveille went out and threw a strike. I didn’t see him get loose. Maybe we should take him with us [on the road].”

The Bearkats (24-18), who entered Tuesday’s game ranked 130th in RPI, jumped to an early 4-1 lead by the end of the third inning.

Aggie starter Ty Sexton (1-2) gave up the first two runs while lasting only two innings. A&M reliever Shane Sdao entered with no outs in the third and gave up an RBI double by Bearkat designated hitter Tyler Davis and a two-run homer by catcher Walker Janek.

Sam Houston scored four more runs in the fifth off reliever Brad Rudis, which included a two-run home run by eight-hole hitter Myles Jefferson. Another run scored on one of the Aggies’ three wild pitches.

Jefferson added his third RBI in the top of the ninth on a single to right.

On top of the walks, hit batters and wild pitches, A&M’s battery allowed six stolen bases. The most A&M had given up this year was three before Tuesday.

“That’s embarrassing,” Schlossnagle said. “That’s on the coaching staff. We’re normally better than that, but tonight we weren’t.”

Seldom-used reliever Jaren Warwick has been a bright spot for Aggies in recent midweek games and threw two shutout innings Tuesday, allowing just one hit. He issued a walk, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch but struck out Janek with runners on second and third to end the sixth inning unblemished.

Prior to the strikeout, Schlossnagle offered Warwick a reward, and the reliever made the most of the opportunity.

“He’ll be on the plane tomorrow to go to Arkansas,” Schlossnagle said. “I went out to the mound and said if you want to go to Arkansas this weekend, strike this guy out. If you strike him out, you get on the plane, and he did. I’ll live up to my word on that one and see if he can help us this weekend.”

A&M will play a three-game Southeastern Conference at No. 6 Arkansas beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Warwick has four appearances this season, including three this month, and hasn’t given up a run. He’s walked two and allowed four hits.

“It means a lot. I’m ready to compete,” Warwick said of his chance to travel with the team.

At the plate, A&M managed eight hits but went 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position. By comparison, Sam Houston went 6 for 16.

Aggie first baseman Jack Moss, who went 1 for 4, claimed responsibility for some of the offensive struggles. He had runners on in all but one of his plate appearances.

“I know for a fact tonight was on me in that regard,” Moss said. “I had two opportunities where I could have really helped the team, and I let us down. I’ve got to wear that. I know that anytime I step in the batter’s box in those situations, there’s a target on my back. I know that I’ve performed in those situations plenty of times in the past, and when I don’t, you can tell from the catcher’s reaction and the dugout’s reaction when I strike out or I weakly ground out, it uplifts the other team. So I will 1000% wear that tonight, and I’ve got to be better for sure.”

Though he struggled Tuesday, Moss is hitting .415 with runners in scoring position this season with 22 hits and 24 RBIs.

The Aggies tied the game at 1 in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Ryan Targac, which scored right fielder Brett Minnich. In the fifth, A&M added its second run on an RBI double by left Fiedler Jace LaViolette, which served as the Aggies’ only extra-base hit of the game.

Bearkat receiver Rome Shubert (2-2) earned the win. He threw two shutout innings of relief with two strikeouts, one walk and no hits allowed.