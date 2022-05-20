Texas A&M baseball team loses to Ole Miss, still has shot at SEC West title

OXFORD, Miss. — Despite dropping the second game of its series at Ole Miss 14-6 on Friday, the No. 11 Texas A&M baseball team still has a shot at the Southeastern Conference West Division crown in the final game of the regular season Saturday.

The Aggie pitching staff was shades of its old self Friday, allowing 17 hits including five for extra bases. But the Aggies’ division title hopes were rescued by Alabama’s 8-4 win over Arkansas.

Both the Aggies (34-17, 18-11) and Razorbacks enter the final game of the regular season with an 18-11 conference record. A&M holds the head-to-head tiebreaker thanks to a 2-1 series win over Arkansas earlier this season.

A&M has not won the SEC West since joining the conference in 2012. The division title came down to the final day of the regular season in 2016, but the Aggies lost, and Mississippi State won to claim the crown.

Saturday will be a challenging project for the A&M pitching staff after using five pitchers Friday. Sophomore Wyatt Tucker started and allowed three runs on five hits in two innings. Freshman Chris Cortez spelled Tucker and gave up four runs (three earned) on three hits and a walk over 1 1/3 innings. Freshman Brad Rudis fared the same in his 1 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on four hits. Alex Magers gave up three runs on five hits in 2 1/3 innings, and Jack Hamilton threw a shutout ninth.

Ole Miss designated hitter Kemp Alderman paced the Rebels (32-20, 14-15) offensively, going 2 for 5 with four RBIs. Alderman doubled in the bottom of the third scoring two then launched a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh.

Left fielder Kevin Graham knocked in three on three hits, and shortstop Jacob Gonzalez added an RBI single in the fourth and a solo home run in the seventh.

A&M jumped to an early lead on an RBI single by Austin Bost and a two-run single by Troy Claunch in the top of the first. But Ole Miss scored eight unanswered runs over the next four innings to build a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Ole Miss reliever Jack Washburn (5-2) earned the win, while Cortez (5-3) was saddled with the loss.

A&M has used 10 pitchers through the first two games of the series, leaving a bare bullpen for an important series finale. Only Micah Dallas, Xavier Lovett, Rawley Hector and Walker Zander have yet to throw out of the bullpen for the Aggies this series.

A&M left-hander Ryan Prager (1-2, 4.47 ERA) is expected to start Game 3 at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against Ole Miss right-hander Derek Diamond (4-4, 5.24).

Arkansas’ series finale at Alabama begins at 1 p.m. Saturday.

