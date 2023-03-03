HOUSTON — In the bottom of what could’ve been the final inning, Texas A&M second baseman Austin Bost lined a ball that just made it into the front row of Minute Maid Park’s Crawford Boxes in left field, scoring three runs.

The homer, however, were a little less Olsen Magic and a little more saving face.

Bost’s shot served to extend the game past a seven-inning run rule but did little to cut into No. 10 Louisville’s lead as the Cardinals won 14-5 on Friday at the Shriners Children’s College Classic.

“We played really bad,” A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “[The Cardinals] had to sit over there and watch that freaking pregame video of us winning last year, and you could tell they were ready to play.”

The Cardinals (8-1), who were swept by the 18th-ranked Aggies (5-4) in the Super Regionals last year, enacted early revenge by scoring six runs in the first three innings against A&M ace Nathan Dettmer.

Prior to the start of the game, a video containing highlights of the Aggies’ Super Regional sweep of the Cardinals played on the Minute Maid Park big screen.

“It was definitely a tough pill to swallow, so you kind of have that the entire offseason,” Louisville head coach Dan McDonnell said. “It’s just motivation. I don’t blame them for having that in their video, and half these guys weren’t even here last year, but for those that were, they were exited they got a chance to play them again.”

Dettmer (0-1) struggled with his sinking fastball and hung his breaking pitches, lasting just two innings. The junior right-hander gave up four hits, three for extra bases. Two of the six runs he allowed were unearned. He walked two and struck out one. In 19 appearances last season, Dettmer failed to strike out more than one twice.

“Even in the first inning, he had guys with two strikes, and he couldn’t finish them off,” Schlossnagle said. “ He couldn’t get a strikeout when we needed a strikeout. He’s thrown better than that. He’s allowed to have a bad day, too, but we can’t just quit when the starting pitcher has a bad day. You have to keep playing.”

A&M’s parade of relievers following Dettmer allowed eight runs, all in the top of the fifth. In total, the Aggie defense handed the Cardinals 15 free bases in the form of walks, hit batters, wild pitches, balks and errors.

Louisville scored its 14th run on a wild pitch by reliever Matt Dillard that skidded through the legs of freshman catcher Max Kaufer. In an attempt to try and get the out at home, Kaufer flipped the ball to Dillard, but it hit the runner and rolled away from home, allowing Eddie King Jr. to advance to third.

Down 14-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh, the Aggies were looking at suffering their first run-rule loss in exactly a decade. On March 3, 2013, A&M fell 14-2 to No. 1 North Carolina in what was then known as the Astros Foundation College Classic.

A walk by Ryan Targac and a pinch-hit double by Tab Tracy set the stage for a sacrifice fly by Kaeden Kent and an RBI single by substitute catcher Hank Bard. A fielder’s choice and a walk then set the stage for Bost’s game-extending blast.

In total, the Aggies had five hits to Louisville’s 13.

“Maybe it makes Austin more confident, and I think he’s playing with a little more confidence and saw some other guys come off the bench and put some good swings on it,” Schlossnagle said. “All that kind of stuff puts pressure on the head coach to try and find the right combination of players to get on the field, but we’ve got to get back after it tomorrow. No one’s going to feel sorry for us.”

Louisville starter Ryan Hawks (3-0) earned the win, throwing six shutout innings while allowing two hits.

The Aggies return to Minute Maid Park to face Rice at 7 p.m. Saturday with left-hander Troy Wansing taking the mound looking to give A&M a boost. The Aggies have lost four of their last six.

“We just need to find a way to win the ballgame tomorrow and move on to the next day,” Schlossnagle said.