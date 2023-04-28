FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The sigh that left Texas A&M head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle’s mouth during a fourth-inning TV interview told the story of the Aggies’ night in a 10-4 loss to No. 6 Arkansas on Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Shortly after Schlossnagle donned the television headset in the Aggie dugout, Razorback right fielder Kendall Diggs bounced a chopper to first base that somehow managed to leap over the glove of first baseman Jack Moss and into shallow right field, allowing Arkansas’ fourth run of the game to score.

“Oh, geeze,” Schlossnagle said on air as the ball rolled away from Aggie fielders and Diggs rounded the diamond toward third on a play ruled a single.

The Aggies (25-18, 9-11) made just one error, but their less-than-sharp play helped create offense for the Razorbacks (32-11, 13-7), including a wild pitch that allowed a run to score in the fifth and a throwing error by shortstop Hunter Haas that allowed another run to score in the eighth.

The Aggies were even bruised as reliever Shane Sdao took a lined shot off the thigh from Jace Bohrofen in the eighth inning that bounced into center for an RBI single.

A&M took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second on Ryan Targac’s sacrifice fly to center that scored Austin Bost. But Arkansas scored a run in the second, another in the third and three in the fourth for a 5-1 lead.

A&M got one run back in the fifth when freshman catcher Max Kaufer launched his first career home run into the crowd in left field.

A&M’s other runs came on a two-run homer by center fielder Jordan Thompson in the seventh. It was Thompson’s second long ball of the series.

Arkansas put the game back out of reach in the seventh on a two-run homer by designated hitter Ben McLaughlin.

Arkansas added two insurance runs with the Haas error and Bohrofen’s single in the eighth.

A&M starter Nathan Dettmer allowed one run in an inning of work and was pulled from the game after walking the first two batters of the second inning with a trainer at his side.

A&M’s best statistical pitcher, reliever Evan Aschenbeck (6-1), allowed four runs on six hits, both season-highs, over three innings. He walked two and struck out one. Josh Stewart followed and allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings.

Arkansas reliever Will McEntire (6-2) earned the win, and closer Gage Wood picked up his fourth save. McEntire gave up three runs on two hits and three walks with eight strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings after entering to start the second following opener Brady Tygart. Wood allowed just one hit over 2 1/3 shutout innings with five strikeouts and one walk.

Razorback pitchers struck out 13, the most against A&M since Ole Miss struck out 14 in a 14-7 win on April 1 at Blue Bell Park.

With Friday’s loss, A&M’s streak of four consecutive series wins was snapped as the Aggies lost their fourth straight.

The Aggies and Razorbacks return to the diamond for an 11 a.m. Saturday series finale with both teams yet to name a starting pitcher.