Texas A&M baseball team looks to continue its winning road ways at Alabama

The Texas A&M baseball team has one of the nation’s best home venues, but the Aggies have enjoyed life on the road this season, going 4-1 so far with a trio of the victories against top 10 teams.

A&M opened Southeastern Conference play by winning two of three at then eighth-ranked LSU and on Tuesday grabbed a 12-9 victory at eighth-ranked Texas.

“That’s a great thing to be able to do, to go into somebody’s place, especially the LSUs and Texases of the world, and do that,” A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “I think a team can come up with an identity that way, and this team has. The best thing we ever did was be at LSU in kind of an us-against-the-world mentality, and I think this group thrives on that.”

A&M (15-9, 3-3) added a victory at Rice after the LSU series but failed to build on that momentum by dropping a home series to Auburn (17-8, 3-3). The Aggies bounced back in a big way by beating the Longhorns before 7,990 fans at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.

“That was pure competitive spirit that won that game,” Schlossnagle said. “That’s certainly something that makes you feel good about yourself, but I don’t remember the last time we won two games in a row. We need to string some wins together, which is tough in this league.”

Alabama (15-11, 2-4) was picked by the coaches to finish fifth in the SEC West, just ahead of A&M. The Crimson Tide has lost SEC series to ninth-ranked Florida (18-7, 3-3) and defending national champion Mississippi State (16-10, 3-3).

“Their record doesn’t reflect it, but they’ve played really well. They’ve been walked off twice against Mississippi State last weekend,” Schlossnagle said. “They have a lot of left-handed hitters that’ll be a good challenge for us. We have three lefties in the bullpen. They need to do a good job for us when called upon. And Alabama can really pitch. They’ve got good left-handed pitching.”

A&M’s starting rotation will remain the same, but the order could be tweaked. Sophomore right-hander Nathan Dettmer (1-2, 5.14 ERA) will make his Friday start, but junior right-hander Micah Dallas (3-0, 3.32 ERA), who typically goes Saturday, could be pushed to Sunday after pitching the ninth inning against Texas. Freshman left-hander Ryan Prager (0-0, 4.39 ERA) would start Saturday’s afternoon game if Schlossnagle opts to give another rest day to Dallas, who threw 24 pitches against Texas.

“I just want to go out there and pitch,” Dallas said, adding that understands if he gets pushed to Sunday.

A&M, which beat Texas without midweek starter Khristian Curtis who left the Rice game with an injury, will play four games in five days next week at Blue Bell Park, facing 20th-ranked Texas State on Tuesday and Kentucky (17-9, 2-4) in a Thursday through Saturday series.

“It’s going to be a little bit of a shuffle to get everybody enough rest but also pitch the innings we need to pitch,” Schlossnagle said.

NOTES — Alabama has hit 30 homers, 19 of them by left-handed hitters Jim Jarvis (.300, 2 HRs, 9 RBIs), Owen Diodati (.277, 6 HRs, 21 RBIs) and Drew Williamson (.268, 4 HRs, 19 RBIs). Switch-hitter Zane Denton (.301, 7 HRs, 22 RBIs) also has contributed. A&M’s left-handed relievers are junior Joseph Menefee (0-2, 10.45 ERA), sophomore Will Johnston (0-0, 6.75) and graduate Jacob Palisch (2-3, 5.50). ... Schlossnagle has never faced Alabama in 20 seasons as a head coach. He was Tulane’s associate head coach in 1994 under Rick Jones when the Green Wave beat Alabama 7-3 in the Winn Dixie Showdown in New Orleans on Feb. 19 and eight days later beat Alabama 2-1 in the Lake Area Classic in Lake Charles, Louisiana. “I’ve actually never been to Alabama, so I’m looking forward to the trip,” Schlossnagle said. ... Alabama’s starting pitchers will be junior right-hander Garrett McMillan (2-1, 2.80 ERA), senior right-hander Jaco McNairy (4-0, 3.33) and sophomore left-hander Grayson Hitt (2-0, 2.13). ... A&M leads the all-time series with Alabama 17-10, but the Crimson Tide swept the three-game series last year. ... A&M’s Dylan Rock has an 11-game hitting streak.

