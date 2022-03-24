Texas A&M baseball team looks to build on road success against Auburn

If you like high-scoring baseball games, Blue Bell Park might be the place to be this weekend.

Rejuvenated Texas A&M will hold its first Southeastern Conference at home against the Auburn Tigers beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Game 2 will be at 2 p.m. Saturday with Game 3 at noon Sunday.

The Aggies (13-7, 2-1) won their SEC opening series at LSU last weekend and added to that momentum with a 15-8 victory at Rice on Wednesday. A&M went into the league opener hitting .261 to rank last in the SEC, but the Aggies have had double-digit hits in four straight games to raise the average to .280.

“That’s four games in a row now where we’ve been pretty explosive offensively, and we just hope to come home and carry it on into the weekend,” A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said.

A&M batted .342 in its last four games with 20 extra-base hits, eight of them homers. The Aggies also drew 25 walks. A&M averaged 9.5 runs per game, but it could have been much higher. The Aggies stranded 44 runners, going 17 for 52 with runners in scoring position.

“The positive is that you have people on base,” Schlossnagle said. “It’s just a matter of getting the timely hit. If you start talking about that too much, then the kids start putting even more pressure on themselves. I’m actually fine with that problem, because it means we’re in a good position to score, and the hits will come when they come.”

Offense is the calling card for Auburn (15-6, 1-2), which is hitting .316 to rank third in the SEC behind Tennessee (.341) and Vanderbilt (.328). Junior third baseman Blake Rambusch (.412), who is from Georgetown, is riding an 11-game hitting streak, and senior first baseman Sonny DiChiara is the only player in the country in the top five in average (.471), on-base percentage (.618) and slugging (1.039).

Second-ranked Ole Miss took the series against Auburn last weekend, but the Tigers won the middle game 19-5. Auburn was picked to finish last in the SEC West by the coaches, right behind A&M.

“It’s another SEC weekend where you’re matched athletically,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said on the school’s website. “But I think every team feels that way. Whether you’re at home or on the road, it comes down to execution.”

A&M seemingly has grown up since its last time at Blue Bell Park when Houston scored seven runs in its last two at-bats for an 8-2 victory.

“They proved themselves a lot more than in the past,” Schlossnagle said. “The challenge was to show a little bit more competitive grit throughout the course of the game.”

The Auburn series will be a chance to build on that.

“The competitiveness that we showed this past weekend was phenomenal,” A&M junior right-hander Micah Dallas said. “If we can do that every time, then we’re going to be one of the best teams in the country, and I truly do believe that because we have the talent. We have the squad. We’re jelling really well together. The culture is awesome, and it’s just how much we want it, and this team, we really want it.”

• NOTES — A&M’s starting pitchers will be sophomore left-hander Nathan Dettmer (1-2, 5.09 ERA), Dallas (3-0, 3.00) and freshman left-hander Ryan Prager (0-0, 2.59). Auburn will counter with junior left-hander Hayden Mullins (2-1, 3.65) and junior right-hander Trace Bright (2-1, 1.98) with its Game 3 starter to be determined. ... Rambusch has reached base in 78 of the last 79 games. ... Auburn freshman right-hander Ben Bosse (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 4 IP in 6 appearances) is from Brenham. ... A&M’s leading hitters are Jack Moss (.397, 1 HR, 14 RBIs), Brett Minnich (.324, 3 HRs, 17 RBIs), Austin Bost (.324, 1 HR, 8 RBIs) and Dylan Rock (.323, 3 HRs, 10 RBIs). Rock, a graduate transfer from Texas-San Antonio, is hitting .467 in the last 10 games, and Moss, a sophomore transfer from Arizona State, is hitting .425 over that stretch. ... A&M will have a fireworks display after Friday’s game in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 12th Man.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.